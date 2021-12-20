Fast charging is available for all Opel electric cars

IS standard on any Opel electric car the fast charging system in direct current up to 100 kW, regardless of the vehicle category or the type of on-board charger. This means that cars like the Opel Corsa-e, Mokka-e, or light commercial vehicles like Combo-e and Vivaro-e also support fast charging at any compatible charging station.

Anyone pondering the purchase of an electric car rightly considers the issues of range and charging speed to be primary, issues of which Opel is also clearly well aware. This is demonstrated precisely by the commitment to making the fast charging from 100 kW in DC (alternating current), whether the battery charger is 7.4 kW or 11 kW on board. This type of charging goes alongside all the other options, such as 11 kW single-phase or three-phase alternating current, via the wallbox or the cable for the domestic socket (find out more about the wallbox as a home charging system).

Solutions such as “OpelConnect”, “Free2Move” (for example to request the “Charge My Car” card with which to access over 220,000 charging points in Europe contribute to making life easier for those who choose to buy and move around with Opel electric vehicles ) and the “myOpel” app. With the latter it is possible check autonomy and charge level, or even, program the charging start time at your home wallbox. Apart from the electrical component, the application also allows you to start the air conditioning and heating remotely (from the sofa for example), to find the passenger compartment of the car at the desired temperature before getting on board and traveling.

A few examples, therefore, of how electrification is made in the Opel House, sustainable and at the same time enjoyable and fun, also managing the various driving modes available (Normal, Eco and Sport). Just think of the more than appreciated Opel Corsa-e, capable of accelerating from 0 to 50 km / h in just 2.8 seconds and covering 0-100 km / h in 8.1 seconds, thanks to the 100 kW (136 hp) electric motor with 260 Nm of torque available right from the start. Here to find out more about Opel’s Italian list which will fully electrify its range by 2024, focusing exclusively on battery electric vehicles from 2028 in Europe.