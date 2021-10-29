Fast Charlie, Pierce Brosnan will be a hit man in the next film directed by Phillip Noyce

Boomtown Media Partners & Screen Media Ventures have announced that Pierce Brosnan is ready to play a hitman in Fast Charlie, a thriller from director Phillip Noyce which will begin shooting in January.

The film is based on Victor Gischler’s Edgar Award-nominated novel, Gun Monkeys. Charlie Swift (Brosnan) worked for his elderly mafia boss Stan for twenty years as a hit man, earning a reputation as an efficient and highly skilled fixer. His world changes when a rival boss decides to eliminate the gang, they just can’t kill Swift. With his friend and team gone, he sets out to finish off everyone responsible for the heist that left his life in chaos.

Richard Wenk wrote the film, which will be produced by Daniel Grodnik and Mitchell Welch. “We are thrilled to be working with the immense talent involved with Fast Charlie”, said David Fannon, who served as President of Screen Media. “Pierce Brosnan, Phillip Noyce and Richard Wenk have made some of the most commercial and action-packed films of the past few decades. We are confident that audiences around the world will seize the opportunity to enter this exciting world and history“.

Brosnan kept busy in 2021, recently appearing in Cinderella starring Camila Cabello earlier this year and in The Misfits. In 2022, Brosnan will star in Warner Bros’ Black Adam, out next summer, and Netflix’s action comedy. The Out-Law. We leave you with our review of Cinderella, available on Amazon Prime Video.