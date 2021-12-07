Fast Company: the 12 listed ‘Next Big Things In Tech’

Fast Company’s inaugural ‘Next Big Things In Tech’ list highlights several realities capable of solving real-world problems; the list includes 65 award-winning companies, ranging from large corporations to start-ups. The names on the list were chosen by 14 editors and writers of the magazine.

According to the magazine, “technology is the backbone of every company today. For the first time, Fast Company is recognizing technological breakthroughs that promise to define the future of various industries, from healthcare to agriculture to artificial intelligence. “

Here are the listed companies on the list:

MasterCard

Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA), a company that provides financial services and credit cards, made this list due to its “protection of payments from quantum cyber attacks”; this feature highlights Mastercard’s advanced contactless payment technology. According to the journal’s authors, the additional level of protection provided by the company helps protect customers from attacks.

IBM

The tech giant International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) may not seem like the next big thing in the tech industry, given its decade-long presence in the industry. Fast Company, however, highlights how the company has designed a 2-nanometer chip that can hold over 50 billion transistors in the space of a fingernail; the introduction of this product may lead to longer battery life for smartphones and other features.

Li-Cycle

The battery recycling company Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY) went public this year through SPAC merger; the company was highlighted by Fast Company for having the largest battery recycling facility in North America and for having a goal of keeping batteries out of landfills.

Desktop Metal

The 3D printing company Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE: DM) can help save trees thanks to its wood printing technology, which has earned it a spot on this list: sawdust and wood shavings can be transformed into new objects, such as products and decorative elements for the home.

General Motors

The automotive giant General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) joins the list due to its focus on electric cars, especially building a scalable battery: GM’s Ultium platform will allow the same batteries to be used in various models of electric vehicles instead of create a separate battery for each model.

Nuvve

The V2G technology company (or “from the electric vehicle to the grid”) Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ: NVVE) could help turn school buses into batteries through its technology: School buses, which use energy for only a few hours a day, could provide additional power to the grid and be able to provide a new source of income for schools.

PepsiCo

The beverage giant PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) is on the list thanks to a partnership with Wint dedicated to smart water technology that could reduce water consumption in food and beverage establishments; Thanks to this technology, PepsiCo has reduced water consumption by 10% at one of its plants and is now also implementing it at other locations.

ADP

The payroll data company Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ: ADP) has new data that helps companies understand how diverse they are based on information from a database of over 30 million workers – DataCloud can help a company identify areas it needs to work on.

Microsoft

Thanks to its various partnerships, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) is on the chart for two reasons. The company partnered with InfernoRed to the ElectionGuard service to help create encrypted data on an open source system for elections: this technology allows you to check if your vote has been cast, while keeping the results secret. ElectionGuard works with both paper ballot scanners and electronic voting machines.

The tech titan from Redmond also enters the rankings thanks to the partnership with Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT): The two companies have teamed up to create ImmuneCODE, a system that provides an open source database of COVID-19 responses. The database could help provide data on how immune systems react to the virus following infections and vaccines.

Adobe

The tech company Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) uses machine learning to increase the resolution of digital images – this technology helps people and businesses to enlarge photos up to four times without reducing quality.

Amazon

The e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) makes this list thanks to its special effects: the company’s Nimble Studio, which is part of Amazon Web Services, creates virtual effects for businesses, including film production studios, thus eliminating the need to buy expensive hardware.