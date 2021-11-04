Fast food, ask for hot fries? Here’s what you need

The philosophy that supports large fast food chains such as McDonald’s has changed radically over the years and progressively large companies have paid more and more attention to quality of the ingredients used and their provenance, but some ‘hasty’ practices that actually make these places ‘fast’ have not changed that much.

An employee of the iconic Californian chain founded in 1955 who shot a video about Tik Tok now gone viral. In the short movie the boy named Deandre Byars urged customers to don’t be rude anymore, showing what happens in the McDonald’s kitchens he works for when people demand that the fries are freshly made and therefore very hot.

Well the worker has simply confessed through images that every time he receives such a request, in addition in a pretentious and rude way, he simply grabs a portion of ready-made chips (and therefore lukewarm), immerses them again for a few seconds in boiling oil and then serves as new.

Instead of cooking new portions of chips, warms the old and already soggy ones: the video got great visibility on Ti Tok by opening a virtual discussion on the most downright conduct to keep, especially when dealing with rude and disrespectful customers.

If some users were not too surprised by exclaiming that as long as the fries are hot, there are no problems, others said they were indignant after the viral video clip. One person pointed out to him: “How rude is it to ask for fresh fries? I swear people love to do the bare minimum“, But Deandre Byars replied that”demanding and asking are two different things“.

Others instead focused on poor oil quality which moreover comes later spoiled by the presence of salt… What do you think?