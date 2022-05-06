Fast food chains can’t find human workers. So they are replacing them with robots

As labor shortages continue to plague the restaurant and food industry, companies have embarked on a one-way technological journey that could end their troubles: robots. Yes, robots that cook fries, make coffee, fry nuggets, and grill burgers. For humans, this means less fatigue, stove burns, and juggling orders. For companies, it means lower payrolls and the luxury of shifting workers to customer-facing positions.

Chains like Burger King, McDonald’s or KFC already have “innovation teams” that analyze how robotics can improve their lives.

A global worker shortage. With the end of the pandemic, more customers want to sit down and eat. That means reopening canteens and hiring more staff, no easy task given the current global labor shortage. A year after covid was declared a pandemic, the US restaurant industry found itself with fewer than 1.2 million employees compared to the previous year. At Magnet we talked about the Great Renunciation, a phenomenon that has led the world’s leading power to have the lowest labor force participation rate since the 1970s.

McDonald’s made headlines earlier this year for offering job applicants $50 just for showing up for an interview.

Hiring is a challenge. retention is another. The National Restaurant Association recently stated that 4 out of 5 operators are understaffed. Additionally, several companies have experienced organized employee strikes over the past year as workers push for better working conditions.

Applying higher wages to attract employees is not a long-term solution. Most restaurants operate on razor-thin margins. Additionally, they are plagued with high employee turnover. A ready supply of low-cost labor, often in the form of young, unskilled workers, is a vital ingredient in the fast-food industry’s recipe for success.

Solution? robots. Rising wages combined with a shortage of workers is encouraging companies to look to machines to perform functions that were once the exclusive domain of humans. Flippy, a burger-making droid created by Miso Robotics, has made a splash at CaliBurger. US burger chain White Castle has announced plans to introduce Flippy at 10 other sites. It is a ceiling-mounted automated frying station with a robotic arm that can churn out food 24 hours a day and tell the difference between a chicken wing and a nugget.

Miso Robotics also makes machines like Chippy, which makes tortilla chips for Chipotle, and CookRight Coffee, which controls the temperature and quantity of coffee in urns for Panera Bread. At the same time, Hyundai Robotics has announced that it will partner with KFC to develop robots that cook its famous Kentucky chicken.

beyond the stove. The use of robotics also extends beyond the internal operations of restaurants. Shell companies and virtual kitchens are also leaning toward using robots to deliver food to customers. Kitchen United launched a pilot program using Kiwibot to deliver restaurant orders to homes within a one kilometer radius. Domino’s and Chipotle are also involved with the Softbank-backed Nuro, a self-driving car that can deliver whatever pizza you want to your house.

against human error. Many tasks in the restaurant industry are monotonous and easy to automate. Sharp knives, hot oil and slippery floors are not the safest work environment. The use of robots should increase efficiency and productivity. Basically: they don’t organize strikes or get sick. They can work long hours and won’t jump ship for more lucrative opportunities when they present themselves.

Robots not only blindly dump mounds of potatoes into a fryer, they can tell if the basket handle is crooked or the oil is too hot and correct the problem. Machines are taking on many mundane tasks that are prone to human error, such as monitoring refrigerator conditions, cleaning range hoods, and disposing of fried oil.

The cost of the transition. This will, of course, require a significant capital outlay. Emergen Research estimates that the global food technology market will reach $330 billion by 2027. So companies will have to spend some cash, but they will be rewarded with more efficient and predictable operations, a more consistent product, and what is always music to shareholders’ ears: improved profit margins.

All of this raises a question: What will happen to the workers who are replaced? There are almost five million people employed in the fast food industry in the US alone. Not every worker is eager to hand over their spatula to Flippy, but if the rise of fast food robots encourages people to broaden their skills and look elsewhere for better opportunities, everyone will be happy.