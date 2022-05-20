‘Fast & Furious 10’: A new signing, the return of a character and the first look at Brie Larson in the new installment – CINEMABLEND

The tenth film in the saga ‘Full throttle’, starring Vin Diesel, has Louis Leterrier as director after the abandonment of Justin Lin.

Fast & Furious 10the tenth and penultimate installment of the saga At full throttle, has recruited a new actor, has confirmed the return of a character and has revealed the first look at one of its new signings. The film, directed by Louis Leterrier after Justin Lin left, plans to hit theaters in 2023.

First, Fast X – official title of the tenth installment – has added Alan Ritchson, the protagonist of the successful Prime Video series, to its extensive cast reacheras reported dead line. As usual, details about the character Ritchson will play are being kept under wraps. The actor joins a cast that includes franchise veterans Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Nathalie Emmanuel.

On the other hand, THR has announced that Scott Eastwood will return in Fast & Furious 10 What Little Nobody. The actor debuted in the saga in Fast & Furious 8 and his character is that of a government agent who follows the rules and is frequently seen with Mr Nobody, a manipulator played by Kurt Russell. Despite the relationship between the two characters, Russell’s return in the new installment is not confirmed.

Finally, Diesel has shared through his Instagram account the first image of Brie Larson characterized as her character in Fast & Furious 10. The actress, Oscar winner in 2016 for The room, is one of the star signings of the tenth installment. As with Ritchson, the role of the performer who brings Carol Danver/Captain Marvel in it Marvel Cinematic Universe is kept secret.

“There are people you meet in life… who change you forever, change your family… change the world, FOREVER!”Diesel has written in the image he has shared on his Instagram account.

Some theories indicate that the actress will play the lost sister of Brian O’Conner, the character played by Paul Walker. The actor passed away in 2013 and Diesel has always wanted to keep him very present in the franchise.

In addition to Larson, other great signings of the new installment of the saga are Jason Momoa, who will give life to the villain, and Daniela Melchior. The latter played Ratcatcher 2 in the suicide squad.

Fast & Furious 10 It has not been spared from some controversy. Justin Lin, who was going to direct this film and the outcome of the saga Fast & Furious 11left the project shortly after filming began on Fast X. The director remains as producer of the film, but it seems that the cause of his departure from the director’s chair was Diesel.

