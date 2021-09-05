“Fast & Furious 10”, announced the release date of the penultimate chapter

The infinite saga is ready for farewell. Fast & Furious, whose ninth chapter premiered in Italian cinemas on Wednesday 18 August, has decided to end its 20-year run. The Hollywood production has announced that only two, other films will be dedicated to Dom Toretto and, for the penultimate of these, has found a release date. There tenth film in the saga, contingencies permitting, will come released on April 7, 2023, with the stated purpose of starting the end.

Fast & Furious 10 it shouldn’t be a chapter capable of self-concluding, but half of a film that would have been too long to be enjoyed at once.

“The fact that you know the studio is saying we can’t tell this whole story in one movie should allow you to imagine what’s going to happen,” he said. Entertainment Weekly Vin Diesel, refusing, however, to say more about the plot. The tenth chapter, the penultimate of a saga without any historical precedent, has nothing known. Only the cast – or part of it – has been the subject of small confirmations. On the set of Fast & Furious 10, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges and Sung Kang are expected to return.

