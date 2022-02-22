‘Fast & Furious 10’: Brie Larson says she’s ‘obsessed’ with the saga and would love to join

We already got a glimpse of Brie Larson’s love for cars in the ad she starred in for Nissan alongside Eugene Levy that aired at the Super Bowl. Now, The protagonist of ‘Captain Marvel’ declares herself a fan of ‘Fast & Furious’ and asks to join her tenth installment, ‘Fast & Furious 10’.

When asked in an interview for Uproxx if she would be willing to participate in the next installment, the actress could not contain her emotion: “Please, tell everyone I’d love to be in a ‘Fast & Furious’ movie. I’m obsessed. I love them. They are great. They are fun. And they have made me appreciate cars, and that is something that should be valued. They are incredible. so of course [que quiero aparecer]please”.

Larson will return as Carol Danvers in ‘The Marvels’, reprising her role as a superhero. As for whether she would like to combine both in a movie, she is very clear:“Wow! That’s the million dollar idea. I’m willing to play new characters and whatever. Whatever it takes, but I’m very much in favor of the crossover. I think you’ve found something that I love, so I would be very much in favor.”.

fast family

If Larson really wants to join the team led by Vin Diesel, he has to hurry, as the saga is coming to an end. Justin Lin, who has already directed several of his installments such as ‘Full throttle: Tokyo Race’ and ‘Fast & Furious 9’, returns with the two parts that will close the story. Among the new signings, we have another superhero who has changed his powers for cars, although this time he comes from DC. This is Jason Momoa, whom we will soon see again as King of the Sea in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’.

In addition to Diesel, in ‘Fast & Furious 10’ we will also see other veterans such as Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel and Charlize Theron. Who is not going to return under any circumstances is Dwayne Johnson, who is still at odds with Diesel.