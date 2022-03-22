‘Fast & Furious 10’: Daniela Melchior (‘The Suicide Squad’) joins the cast

We met Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2 in ‘The Suicide Squad’, where she joined Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and John Cena. Now, the actress has signed for ‘Fast & Furious 10’, which will hit theaters around the world next year and will become the beginning of the end of the franchise.

As The Wrap has confirmed, The actress will report to Justin Lin for the film. The director, responsible for parts 3, 4, 5, 6 and 9, returns once again to close the story with what will be the last two installments. He will have to do it without counting on Dwayne Johnson, who played Hobbs and who assured that he would not return after his confrontation with Vin Diesel.

Among the future projects of the actress, in addition to the tenth installment of this saga, we find the thriller ‘Marlowe’, where he will share the screen with Liam Neeson. He also participates in ‘Assassin Club’, directed by Camille Delamarre and in which we will see Henry Golding and Sam Neill.

The new ones

Melchior thus becomes a new member of the Fast Family, following Jason Momoa, who confirmed his appearance a couple of months ago. The protagonist of “Aquaman” spoke like this about his character, who will be one of the villains: “It’s being fun, I finally get to play the bad guy, which I haven’t been able to do for a while. Now, I can be the bad boy. A very extravagant bad boy. And in style!”.

In addition to these two new faces, what will be the penultimate film in the franchise will bring back old acquaintances for fans of the saga, such as Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel and Charlize Theron. . Its arrival in theaters in the United States is scheduled for on May 19, 2023.