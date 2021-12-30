Fast & Furious 10: Dwayne Johnson responds to Vin Diesel’s invitation

In November, Vin Diesel has publicly launched, via social media, a message to the address of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to resume the role of Hobbs in Fast & Furious 10, as reported in this news:

Little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the Fast 10 finale. As you know, my kids call you Uncle Dwayne at my house. Not a party goes by without them and you sending good wishes … but the time has come. The legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I would keep my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and make the best Fast in the finale which is 10! I tell you with love… but you have to be there, don’t leave the franchise waiting, you have a very important role to play. Hobbs cannot be played by anyone else. I hope you take the opportunity and fulfill your destiny.

Johnson remained silent, following the message… at least until now. This is the official response, in response to a specific question in a CNN interview:

I was very surprised with Vin’s recent post. Last June, when Vin and I heard (not via social media) I told him directly – and privately – that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm firm but cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always cheer for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance of me coming back. Vin’s recent post was an example of her manipulation. I didn’t like that he put his kids in the post, as well as Paul’s death. Leave them out. We talked about it months ago and came to a complete clarification.

My goal all along had been to end this wonderful journey with this incredible franchise with grace and gratitude. It is a pity that this public dialogue has dirtied the waters. Anyway, I have faith in the Fast universe and its ability to always impose itself on the public… and I really wish my former colleagues and crew members the best of luck and success with the next chapter.

Fast & Furious 10 will it be the last?

There’s an interesting thing between the lines: Vin Diesel talks about Fast & Furious 10 as of the ending. So far we knew the ending was going to be in two parts, Fast & Furious 10 And 11, but the star seems to contradict this. We’ll see.

