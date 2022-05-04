Fast & Furious 10 found a Marvel director

Fast and Furious 10 was able to recover from the resignation of its director Justin Lin with the hiring of a director who previously worked at Marvel.

the saga Fast and furious is reaching its conclusion but recently there was bad news for fans of the franchise. Why? Director justin linwho worked on various entries in these films, gave up on the tenth installment, leaving a gap that would be difficult to fill in a reasonable amount of time, considering that the idea of Universal Pictures is to reach 2023 with the film ready to be released.

justin lin was proud of his work Fast and furious, where he directed five films with top-notch casts, incredible stunts and the best car chases. He himself highlighted the importance of diversity in these films, something relevant for the filmmaker who is the son of Asian immigrants. However, close sources say that the behavior of Vin Diesel on set it made Justin Lin very uncomfortable that he quit.

From Marvel to Fast and Furious

Universal Pictures searched for a director to take charge of the tenth film in the franchise and was able to finalize the hiring of louis leterrierthe filmmaker who brought to the big screen one of the most iconic heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the tape Hulk: The Incredible Man, starring Edward Norton and Liv Tyler, among others. This professional’s resume includes titles such as The Illusionists: Nothing Is What It Seems Y Wrath of the Titans.

It is not yet clear what kind of modifications it could undergo fast and furious 10 with this change so substantial that it is that of the person most responsible for the film. Will Letterrier try to copy the Lin style or will he work in a different way? Another question that arises is related to Vin Diesel and the rumors about his bad behavior on the recording set. If these versions are true, how will the new director work under these conditions?

Fast and furious promises to close an important cycle with the next two films from the fastest-moving franchise in contemporary cinema with a top-notch cast that includes Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodríguez, Charlize Theron, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ludacris, Daniela Melchior and Sun Kang, among others. Proper names that excite fans of these emblematic films.