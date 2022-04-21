Fast & Furious 10 Has An Official Title: Fast X

Vin Diesel has revealed that the latest fast and Furious the film will be titled x fast.

Diesel, who played Dominic Toretto in the High Speed ​​franchise, took to Instagram on Wednesday (April 20) to reveal the film’s title (X is the Roman numeral 10) and confirm that production has begun.

The post was simply captioned: “Day one…”

The film is being directed and produced by veteran series director Justin Lin and is scheduled for release in May 2023.

The title seems appropriate: the first film, 2001 The fast and the furiousIt is inspired by a 1998 Vibra magazine article called ‘Racer X’.

Diesel, 54, revealed earlier this month that Brie Larson had joined the cast of the film and celebrated the news with a post on Instagram.

He captioned a snapshot of the couple: “Clearly there is love and laughter in this picture.

“However, what you don’t see is the character that will be used in ‘Fast 10.’ You have no idea how timeless and amazing it will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha ​​she is this deep soul that will add something that you may not have expected but longed for. Welcome to the Brie FAMILY.”

Besides Larson, the other ‘rookie’ joining the franchise is Jason Momoa, who is rumored to play one of the film’s villains. he is

The first of a two-part finale, x fast It is expected to be filmed back-to-back with the final installment of the original series. So what are they going to call the second part? fast x2?

Photo: TPG News/Click Photos