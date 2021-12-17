Fast & Furious 10 has been delayed, won’t arrive until May 2023

For those who can’t get enough of Vin Diesel and his Fast & Furious crew, the sad news is that the next iteration of the franchise will be postponed and won’t hit theaters until May 2023. film will premiere around the same time as Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and The Little Mermaid. There are no precise reasons behind this delay, but in any case, in January they will go to the set to begin filming, according to Vin Diesel himself.

This is the first part of what has been heralded as the finale, what will be the very last part of Dominic Toretto’s story. Both parts will be directed by Justin Lin, who has directed the last five films. The tentative date for the second part is 2024.

According to reports, most of the previous cast will return. In addition to Diesel himself, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and Sung Kang are already confirmed. John Cena has not yet confirmed his participation, but there are strong indications that he will be returning too. Vin still hasn’t given up on taking Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson with her for one last meeting with “the family” and recently launched an Instagram appeal to bury the hatchet, but that doesn’t seem very likely, given that things are fine Now. Stranger things have happened in Hollywood, of course, but old-fashioned friends like this aren’t exactly best friends anymore, if you will.

The franchise has grossed $ 6.6 billion since the first film premiered twenty years ago and the latest installment, F9, which premiered earlier this year, has managed to gross well over $ 700. millions, in times of a pandemic, so it’s clear that things continue to go well for Fast & Furious.

Are you ready for another round or do you think that’s enough already?