Fast & Furious 10 in the world of Formula 1? Vin Diesel seems to suggest it …

Directly from Italy and Monza, Vin Diesel with a video on Instagram suggests that Fast & Furious 10 can settle in the world of Formula 1 …

We know that the saga flagship of Fast & Furious will end with the brace of Fast & Furious 10, a single story divided into two full-length films, scheduled for release in 2023 and 2024 respectively. Until now, fans were unaware of the direction in which the protagonist and coproducer wanted to move Vin Diesel alias Dominic Toretto, but today we have perhaps an important clue. On his profile Instagram the actor has in fact posted a video who sees it in Italy, in Monza for the Formula 1 Grand Prix. Sure, the star loves speed regardless, but it was the hashtags #Fastsaga And #Toretto to activate the fans, associated with what Vin writes: “The rush! Great things are coming …”

Fast & Furious 9, currently still in our cinemas, has grossed $ 714,600,000 worldwide, revealing itself to be the greatest Hollywood hit since the outbreak of the pandemic: Diesel has a more than reasonable hope of closing the now twenty-year series with the proverbial bang …

