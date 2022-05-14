‘Fast & Furious 10’: Jason Momoa apologizes for taking photos in the Sistine Chapel – CINEMABLEND

Jason Momoa is filming ‘Fast and Furious 10’ in Rome, Italy, which is why he decided to visit the historic Sistine Chapel, however, the latter caused the annoyance of a large number of people, we will tell you why.

This weekend the shooting of fast and furious 10 in Rome, Italy, where Jason Momoa spent a few days working on the next installment in the popular Vin Diesel-led franchise. The Hawaiian actor wanted to live his experience on the Old Continent to the fullest, even He took some photos inside the Sistine Chapel and shared them on his Instagram account, which aroused the annoyance of a large number of people.

Everything arose in the comments section below the aforementioned photographs, here you can read comments that claim the protagonist of Aquaman for take out your mobile devices inside the historic enclosure, as this is a completely prohibited action for any visitor.

These are the photos that Jason Momoa took inside the Sistine Chapel.



This caused Jason Momoa not to let much time go by without offering an apology to the citizens of Rome and in general to all Italians, stating that the last thing he wanted was to offend their culture: “If you ever felt your culture was disrespected, I didn’t mean to.. I came here when I was 19 or 20 years old to see the Sistine Chapel. I always wanted to do it and now that I can, I made a wonderful donation to bring my friends and my team because we only had a couple of days off to get to know these places“, he said in a video published by Just Jared.

‘Fast and Furious 10’ has already found its new director

“And then I found that the people wanted to take pictures with me, which is very strange, during a trip to the Vatican with all this wonder and they want to take pictures with me, which I don’t understandbut in spite of everything, I did it”, mentioned Jason Momoa, who assured that that moment inside the Sistine Chapel was done with respect and a notable donation to the church.



Just Jared On the last day of filming in Rome, Jason Momoa walked the streets shirtless.



“I was very respectful and asked permission of what I thought would be fine. I would never want to do anything that would disrespect someone’s culture. If I did, I apologize. It was not my intention. I paid to have that private moment and gave a nice donation to the church. I’m sorry if I’ve offended you,” the actor concluded.

This morning he was also photographed by some paparazzi when, on his way to the set of fast and furious 10, Jason Momoa decided to walk the streets of Rome shirtlessso a subject of his size and, of course, international fame, stole the attention of everyone who passed by him.

It is expected that fast and furious 10 hit theaters in May 2023It will also feature performances by Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel, Daniela Melchior, Sung Kang, Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris.