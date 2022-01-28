Fast & Furious 10: Jason Momoa in the cast?

Apparently there is a concrete possibility that Jason Momoa joins the cast of Fast & Furious 10: the negotiations would be in progress.

Fast & Furious 10 could have a (further) exceptional star: the return of Dwayne Johnson definitively vanished, in fact, the producers and Vin Diesel are evidently looking for another big name to put on the bill, probably in the role of villain, and Jason Momoa it could definitely be for them.

The actor, who we will see shortly in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, would in fact be in talks for a role in the film: negotiations, according to The Hollywood Reporter, are now quite advanced. The scoop does not have, for now, official feedback, but it is plausible and would be a big hit for the franchise, which over the years has brought numerous guest stars to it (the last of which, John Cena).

On Fast & Furious 10, for the rest, there is still a lot of mystery, but we are pretty sure that the formula will always be that of hyperbole, and that as many interpreters as possible from the previous chapters of the franchise will return.

Director Justin Lin said the last two Fast and Furious films will tell a single story. Here are his words:

The idea that the last two Fast and Furious will be part of one story is a fair claim. I’m very happy because when this franchise started, you had to earn the prospect of a sequel, while being here and talking about the fact that there will be two films is great. So every day, as soon as I wake up, I try to rethink what has been established so far to get the best result. But to say that the last two films will be one story I think is correct.

The film is scheduled for release in May 2023.

