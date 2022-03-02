‘Fast & Furious 10’: Jason Momoa reveals new details about the villain he plays

In January it was confirmed by surprise that ‘Fast & Furious 10’ would have a brand new addition: Jason Momoa. Now, the actor known for playing ‘Aquaman’ has wanted to offer us some other details about his character.

In an interview granted to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of ‘The Batman’, the DC star shows his enthusiasm for joining the franchise and giving life to the villain of this latest installment: “It’s being fun, I can finally play the bad guy, which I haven’t been able to do for a while. Now, I can be the bad guy. A very extravagant bad boy. And with style!“.

Momoa joins the successful Universal Pictures franchise, which already has other memorable villains in its history, such as those played by Jason Statham, Luke Evans or Charlize Theron. Although we hardly have any data on the plot of the new installment, at least we already know that, as far as the villain is concerned, he will continue the trend of the saga to create increasingly explosive antagonists. Accustomed to seeing Momoa as a hero, we are looking forward to seeing him on the side of the bad guys.

The end of the Fast family

The veterans of the Vin Diesel saga, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel and Charlize Theron, will return to the film, and they will do so under the command of Justin Lin, who has already directed ‘Full throttle: Tokyo Race’ , ‘Fast & Furious: Even Faster’, ‘Fast & Furious 5’, ‘Fast & Furious 6’ and most recently ‘Fast & Furious 9’. The one who is not going to return under any circumstances is Dwayne Johnson, who is still at odds with Diesel.

‘Fast & Furious 10’ is the first part of the outcome of the Fast family. Lin will also be in command of the second.