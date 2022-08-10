Fast & Furious 10: Jason Momoa says more about his villain role

In “Fast X”, Jason Momoa will face Vin Diesel and his “family”. The actor recently let it be known that the character he plays should contrast with the other villains of the franchise.

Fast & Furious 10 : several arrivals in the saga

With each new opus of Fast & Furious, Dom Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) “family” is growing. The ninth episode presented, for example, Jakob (John Cena), the little brother of the hero and Mia (Jordana Brewster) with whom the reunion was muscular.

As usual, several characters will be introduced in FastX. Among the newcomers, there are in particular Brie Larson, the interpreter of Captain Marvel, but also Daniela Melchior, the revelation of The Suicide Squador even Alan Ritchson, the colossus of the series Reacher. Jason Momoa embodies the big villain of the film.

Fast & Furious 9 ©Universal Pictures

They star Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Michael Rooker, Scott Eastwood and Cardi B, who all reprise their respective roles. At the helm of the tenth part of the saga (if you don’t count Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw), the French director Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk, Far from the Periphery) succeeds Justin Lin, who has given up his role as a director but remains attached to the project as screenwriter and producer.

Jason Momoa as an “eccentric” villain

While filming FastX continues, Jason Momoa gave some details about his character. The actor ofAquaman recently spotted on a motorbike in Rome for the shooting of the film assured to QG that he plays a bad guy different, far removed from the stereotypes with which it is generally associated :

It was hard because people always think I’m that guy who plays (macho characters). But I want to be moved, I want something new. Things change, and even the villain roles I play today are quirky. (…) I have fun like never before.

Intriguing words that suggest that his character could bring renewal to the franchise. FastX will be released in cinemas on May 24, 2023.