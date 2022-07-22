Fast & Furious 10: photos of Vin Diesel in a tender moment on set

Present in the saga since Fast & Furious 8 in 2017, Helen Mirren will be in the cast of Fast X. The English actress is currently in Rome alongside Vin Diesel to shoot her scenes, as these photos prove.

The Oscar-winning actress for her role in The Queen, plays Magdalene Shaw, the mother of Deckard and Hattie, played by Jason Statham and Vanessa Kirby.

In the casting of the mother saga as well as in the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, Helen Mirren had confided to variety last March that she hoped to appear in the final installments of the franchise. “Oh my God, I hope so. I’m just waiting by the phone to see if they’ll call me” she said then.

Vin Diesel has apparently heard his wish!

The latter has also shared on Instagram, a tender black & white shot where he embraces the actress, accompanied by the comment “When in Rome…”

The team is therefore back in the Italian capital after having already been there in May for action scenes with Jason Momoa who plays one of the villains of the film. We therefore imagine that once again Magdalene Shaw will come to help Dominic Toretto and his family to defeat Cipher (Charlize Theron) and his minions.

Penultimate installment of the billionaire saga, Fast X is worn by Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Daniela Melchior , Alan Ritchson and Scott Eastwood.

The feature film directed by Louis Leterrier will be released in theaters on May 24, 2023.