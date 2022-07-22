Fast & Furious 10: photos of Vin Diesel in a tender moment on set
The filming of “Fast & Furious 10” is currently taking place in Rome. Vin Diesel finds Helen Mirren there, who takes over the role of Magdalene Shaw, the mother of the character played by Jason Statham.
Present in the saga since Fast & Furious 8 in 2017, Helen Mirren will be in the cast of Fast X. The English actress is currently in Rome alongside Vin Diesel to shoot her scenes, as these photos prove.
The Oscar-winning actress for her role in The Queen, plays Magdalene Shaw, the mother of Deckard and Hattie, played by Jason Statham and Vanessa Kirby.
In the casting of the mother saga as well as in the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, Helen Mirren had confided to variety last March that she hoped to appear in the final installments of the franchise. “Oh my God, I hope so. I’m just waiting by the phone to see if they’ll call me” she said then.
Vin Diesel has apparently heard his wish!
The latter has also shared on Instagram, a tender black & white shot where he embraces the actress, accompanied by the comment “When in Rome…”
The team is therefore back in the Italian capital after having already been there in May for action scenes with Jason Momoa who plays one of the villains of the film. We therefore imagine that once again Magdalene Shaw will come to help Dominic Toretto and his family to defeat Cipher (Charlize Theron) and his minions.
Penultimate installment of the billionaire saga, Fast X is worn by Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Daniela Melchior , Alan Ritchson and Scott Eastwood.
The feature film directed by Louis Leterrier will be released in theaters on May 24, 2023.
Vin Diesel and Helen Mirren
Tender embrace between Vin Diesel (Dom Torreto) and Magdalena Shaw (Helen Mirren). The outfit of the actress suggests here that she escaped from an evening in order to discuss in peace with Dom and to find a new way to help him.
If initially Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) is the number one enemy of the Toretto family, things have changed. Over the course of the films, Deckard’s mother is closer and closer to Dom and never hesitates to help him, as in Fast & Furious 9.
Vin Diesel and Helen Mirren
Asked about her relationship with Dom by the New York Times, the actress also declared in July 2021 that she would like to kiss the hero of the saga.
“Oh my God, of course I would love to kiss Vin! A very chaste kiss would be nice”enthused the actress. “But only if he speaks to me before and after because, honestly, that’s the voice I really like.” – She confided then.
Will the rapprochement of the two characters in the photo end in a kiss? Answer in theaters on May 24, 2023!
Vin Diesel
The actor and producer of the 6 billion dollar saga is back in Rome, just 3 months after shooting action scenes with Jason Momoa.
The feature film has just completed its 14th week of shooting.