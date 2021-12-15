Fast & Furious 10 postponed, Universal Pictures confirms

Bad news for all fans of the Fast & Furious: the Universal officially announced that the arrival in the hall of the next chapter, Fast & Furious 10, has been officially postponed.

The project would have arrived on the big screen in the middle of spring 2023 but, unfortunately, Universal was forced to postpone the release date by a month. moving it from 19 April 2023 to 19 May 2023.

Even its predecessor, Fast & Furious 9 (of which you can find our review here), was postponed due to the pandemic, but despite this the numbers at the box office were absurd, bringing one of the revenue of $ 726 million Worldwide. Fast & Furious 10 it will lead us to discover the ending of the story of Vin Diesel, probably postponed to guarantee the explosive ending promised to us by the authors; we hope that being postponed does not weigh on the revenues and the hype of the public.

We have already talked about the hypothesis that Fast & Furious 10 may be the last chapter of the saga (you can learn more about the news in our article on the subject), but as already mentioned, it will probably mark the only end of Toretto’s story. It is in fact confirmed that Fast & Furious 11 will also be released, and is already in the works at the same time as the tenth chapter, with a release set for 2024.

Some small ones details about the two films arriving they arrived from the actors, who revealed little information about it. Mostly, these come from Tyrese (Roman) and Sung Kang (Han), who revealed:

The idea behind these films will be to touch as many continents as possible. I personally am pressing for it to go to South America “

This is what Tyrese said, while Sung Kang added:

Justin keeps almost everything there is to know secret and to himself, especially with the actors. I don’t even know if they know or imagine anything at this point.

So we just have to wait until 2023, to be able to see Vin Diesel once again on the big screen.