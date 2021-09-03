Fast & Furious 10 Release Date Announced / Vin Diesel Movie Comes in 2023

Just on the day that Fast & Furious 9 makes its debut in the cinema, the release date of what will be the tenth chapter of the saga arrives. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Fast & Furious 10 will debut in theaters on April 7, 2023. We will therefore have to wait almost two years before discovering what the tenth film of the main saga will have in store for us, which, we remember, will be the penultimate.

It was Diesel who previously revealed the producers’ intention to make 10 and 11, then penultimate and last, a single great chapter that would have been the grand finale of the saga that has accompanied us since 2001. “Just wait until the 10 “had declared Diesel to EW. “Let’s just say that the fact that you know the studio is saying we can’t tell this whole story in one movie, lets you imagine what’s going to happen.”

Fast & Furious 10, who will be in the penultimate chapter?

The news of the official date of the next film by Fast & Furious was highly anticipated by fans of the saga, who are now waiting to find out who will be in the next film and if the main protagonists will return in full. In addition to Vin Diese who plays Dom Toretto, the cast should count on the return of Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges and Sung Kang, the latter returning already in the ninth film.

The main cast should therefore be all there, however the absence of The Rock seems to be confirmed. On the other hand, the story of his character, Luke Hobbs, came to life in the spin-off Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw and seems to be destined to continue within these margins.

