Fast & Furious 10, shooting begins! Vin Diesel’s confirmation in a video

Although the release date of Fast & Furious 10 has been postponed, the last chapter of the saga would already be in the active production phase. To confirm the start of shooting is the same Vin Diesel in a video.

It looks like he works on the set of Fast & Furious 10 are in full swing, and to confirm this is one of the protagonists and producers of the famous film saga, Vin Diesel.

“I am sending all of you some positive vibes for this amazing Sunday. Me and the guys just finished watching the Nascar race here in Los Angeles. It was great to see my boyfriend Ice Cube perform with Pitbull, but it was a really fun event. Congratulations to Joey on winning and congratulations to everyone who entered and had a great time“says the actor in a video posted on social networks”We are all in the car racing mindset at the moment, since we’re minutes away from filming Fast & Furious 10. We have some great additions to the cast which will make this chapter truly amazing!“.

Could he be talking about Jason Momoa as the rumors wanted? Who can tell. For now we have to wait for any official announcements to find out what thelast chapter of the Fast & Furious saga.

And you, how much hype do you have? And how do you think the story will end? Let us know in the comments.