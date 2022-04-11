Fast & Furious 10 signs Brie Larson: Captain Marvel joins Vin Diesel’s family

The popular action saga Fast&Furious continues adding current movie stars at the stroke of a checkbook. So much so that Vin Diesel has just made official the signing of the actress Brie LarsonCaptain Marvel in the UCM, for the next installment of the franchise, Fast & Furious 10. She has thus published it on Instagram with a nice photo with the interpreter of Carol Danvers in Marvel Studios, ensuring that her role will be “timeless and amazing”.

After the signings of Jason Momoa and Daniela Melchior

Thus, Brie Larson becomes the third major signing for Fast & Furious 10 after recent announcements that Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) also joined the production. Of course, at the moment it has not transpired what role Brie Larson will play in the new installment of the successful Universal Pictures franchise, beyond the words published by Vin Diesel himself about Larson’s arrival in the family.

And it is that according to the actor, Brie Larson will play a role “timeless and amazing in our mythology” and “will add something that perhaps you did not expect but that you longed for”. If we take into account the words of Diesel and the irruption of John Cena in the previous film as the brother of Dominic Toretto, everything indicates that Brie Larson can play the lost sister of the main protagonist of the saga.

Fast & Furious 10 is scheduled for theatrical release on May 19, 2023 after its last delay, a film that will feature the usual cast of the latest installments such as Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang and Nathalie Emmanuel, along with the new signings, under the direction of Justin Lin. Yes indeed, Dwayne Johnson He has already reiterated that he will not return to the saga after accusing Vin Disesel of manipulating.

Source | Vin Diesel’s Instagram