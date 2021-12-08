Fast & Furious 10 soap opera

Let’s forget about for a moment Fast & Furious as we know it. In the very first appointments with the soap opera Rapido Y Furioso: Vin Gasolina vs La Roca, the clash between the two colossal protagonists of the story was something very distant, perhaps even unthinkable (to know all the background on the story, we invite you to read our in-depth analysis on the clash between Vin Diesel and The Rock). After all it had been right Vin Diesel to want The Rock as a stage mate in the role of Luke Hobbs, first a great opponent and then a precious ally, and nothing could make our rower, interpreter and producer, think that he had put a snake between his pectorals on his own.

The family and forever

It is Christmas. At the Diesel home, the three children of the well-known Vin – Hania, Vincent and Pauline – wake up on the morning of their eve. They are 13, 11 and 6 years old, respectively, and we suspect they love holidays a lot, be it winter, spring or summer. They get up, wash and run to the garage still in their pajamas. They go to their father – in a tank top also on December 25 – while he is presumably fixing the engine of a car, just to stay in the shoes of the his most famous character, Dominic Toretto.

Raise your eyes from the hood and whispers smiling “I’m familiar“while the children go to meet him. Kisses and hugs, a couple of stories about how Santa’s sleigh uses the NOS to perform the miracle of the world tour on 24 hours and then everyone under the tree: it’s time to unwrap The gifts. A barbecue for beginners and several LEGO Technics later, it is Pauline, the youngest of the Sinclair Jr, who looks Vin in the face: “Dad, we can write to Uncle Dwayne to wish him well? We miss a lot“.

Diesel’s thoughts run to the recent past, to that damned 2017 that forever upset the balance of a franchise – that of Fast & Furious – entirely based on principles such as loyalty, brotherly love, respect, trust. Nobody really knows how and why it started the feud between The Rock and Vin Diesel, but ultimately led to Johnson’s exit from the main saga and a continued passive-aggressive social media routine between the two, despite some period of verbal armistice. But we are still at the Diesel home and Pauline and her older brothers are waiting for an answer. Vin takes out her smartphone: “Write to him, guys. After all, it’s Christmas “.

Somewhere in Miami meanwhile The Rock’s cell phone vibrates. It will be a few hours before he can answer his “grandchildren”: morning training is too important (#nopainnogain #mana), but he still loves those little brats too much … despite the father they find themselves. If it weren’t for that fight four years ago, Uncle Dwanta would now be celebrating with them, all together passionately. Instead, destiny and “total philosophical distance” with Sinclar Sr. have given us a hand, creating detachment. However, things can always change …

In previous episodes

In one of the best and most recent episodes, Diesel tried to explain his motivations: “All severe love“said the actor,”I just tried to help my friend with his performance as Hobbs“.

It refers to his behavior on set during the filming of the eighth chapter of the saga, just the one where the relationship with the colleague went down the drain. Strong words flew: The Rock called Diesel “soft buttocks“, while Diesel declined to comment publicly on the matter, trying a private approach that did not lead to anything. The Rock returned to the fight for Fast & Furious and declared that the underlying problem”it would be total ethical irreconcilability“between the two, throwing one #touched #energic against Vin Diesel and his apparent protagonism mixed with a marked superiority complex. For his part, the accused has always made the best of a bad situation, responding promptly with affection and condescension to the words of The Rock. For this reason, in fact, even today it is not clear what went wrong in their relationship, dragging the Shakespearean-style tragedy up here, to the new and stunning episode of this half-serious farce.

We were left with Johnson’s final farewell to the mother saga of Fast & Furious, determined only to play as Hobbs in the spin-off production he conceived and produced. A title born first of all from the need to tell more deeply a character much loved by the public like that of Luke Hobbs, but then also from the desire to show Diesel how money, resourcefulness, mana and consensus can easily turn the table over.

“I wish him all the luck in this world, but without me“, The Rock had said about his return to Fast & Furious, and now we understand how the claim leaned on things that he already knew but we still didn’t, such as the fact that his character was necessary for the conclusion of the saga. A clever move, the meaning of which, however, was revealed to everyone by Diesel, who by writing a surprise appeal to The Rock has both unmasked his strategy and introduced a noteworthy plot twist, playing all out with the children’s card.

What will Dwanta do now?

As you can see, “someone thinks about the children“, although for fans of The Rock it’s a snake-like move – and they’re not entirely wrong. Still sweating, with his veins ready to burst post-workout, we can imagine him, Johnson, on his way home. He’s there. need an invigorating shower, a good glass of Tequila Teremana (TM) or ZOA Energy (TM) and a healthy high-calorie meal.

Refreshed properly, it’s time to get back to work, this time mental, of fine. Opens Instagram: 277 million followers round round. “I’m still the king of the world “, the actor thinks satisfied before swallowing another good glass of Terema (TM). Speaking with his collaborators, he finally discovers the post of the ex-friend, wondering if last Easter he had actually responded to the wishes of the little Hania, Vincent and Paulina. Check that you are still the best uncle of all (spoiler: he is) before focusing on Diesel’s words.

“My little brother, the time has come. In my house you are Uncle Dwayne and you know it perfectly, accept your legacy and return as Hobbs for the conclusion of Fast & Furious. I promised Pablo. I hope you will fulfill your destiny“In summary, this is Big Brother Vin’s message to little brother Dwayne – where Pablo would be Paul Walker in family jargon. Definitely manipulative words, at first sight, especially because they are published on the social network where The Rock is most in sight, the one where he works as an influencer and promotes his entire commercial repertoire, adored by fans, followed, imitated, idolized in everything.

Partial truth, however, could be that of a truly heartfelt act on Diesel’s part, the last chance to mend relationships and complete a franchise that, before moving them away, had united them, making them partners and friends. At the Johnson home, The Rock’s tattoos begin to move between jittery and astonished like those of his Maui in Oceania, as the star’s eyebrows rise as a reflection of the Blue Steel counterpart. Zoolanderian of the actor of Samoan origin.

The question arises: “And now?“Yes, because if on the one hand the interpreter is seen as a good man but upright, and therefore faithful to his ideals and his own word, on the other hand, the return of Hobbs for the definitive end of the mother saga of the Fast & Furious franchise is something that all fans would like (at least most), especially of facing the possibility of a concrete reconciliation between him and Vin Diesel.

It is not clear how honest the words of the colleague can be, where there is no trace of regret or mea culpa (exactly as in those of The Rock, anyway), yet they are a clear opening to Johnson’s reintegration into the saga for one last and great race together. A rapprochement, then, not necessarily in sympathy but only in harmony of purpose, aware of the deep divergences but determined to forgive the past in order to finish a mainstream project of great prominence.

Although we still have to wait, we are sure that The Rock’s response will not be long in coming, through a post or a live via Instagram, and we are sure that even that will be a moment of in-depth analysis, curiosity and dialogue on one of the most talked about star feuds of the recent years, now a real social soap opera. The Sinclair Jr. will be able to hug Uncle Dwayne again? How much will Diesel’s hands be bleeding after 24 hours of unstoppable rubbing? And will Johnson fulfill his fate in the name of Pablo? We will only find out in the next episode of Quick Y Furious: Vin Gasolina vs La Roca. Soon.