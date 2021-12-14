News

Fast & Furious 10, the release date of the last chapter has been postponed: that’s when it will arrive

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 34 1 minute read

Universal has announced the postponement of the release date of Fast & Furious 10 from 7 April 2023 to 19 May 2023. So the last chapter of the saga with Vin Diesel moves just a month and a few days, in a very rich launch window.

This shift will lead the film to compete with the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the live-action de The little Mermaid. Universal has also set a release slot for four more films in the summer of 2023, including an Illumination animated film, though the films have yet to be announced. Fast & Furious 9 hit theaters last summer and it has grossed $ 726 million globally. The series has become one of Universal’s most enduring and valuable franchises, spawning sequels and spin-offs since the very first chapter.

There saga started in 2001 with Vin Diesel in the role of Dominic Toretto he accompanied the public for twenty years and this last chapter that will leave us from the characters will be full of expectations. The director of “F9” Justin Lin will return to direct the film with Diesel and the main cast of the film, including Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez and Ludacris.

We leave you with our Fast & Furious 9 review waiting to find out if The Rock will return in Fast & Furious 10, which could be split into two parts.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 34 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Emmy Awards, the awards ceremony on Sky Atlantic and Sky Series

September 17, 2021

what is true in this statement

November 4, 2021

Who is Nia DaCosta, the director of Candyman: biography and private life

September 1, 2021

“Infinite”, the review of Antoine Fuqua’s film with Mark Wahlberg released on Prime video on October 7th :: Blog su Today

October 12, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button