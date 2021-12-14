Fast & Furious 10, the release date of the last chapter has been postponed: that’s when it will arrive

Universal has announced the postponement of the release date of Fast & Furious 10 from 7 April 2023 to 19 May 2023. So the last chapter of the saga with Vin Diesel moves just a month and a few days, in a very rich launch window.

This shift will lead the film to compete with the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the live-action de The little Mermaid. Universal has also set a release slot for four more films in the summer of 2023, including an Illumination animated film, though the films have yet to be announced. Fast & Furious 9 hit theaters last summer and it has grossed $ 726 million globally. The series has become one of Universal’s most enduring and valuable franchises, spawning sequels and spin-offs since the very first chapter.

There saga started in 2001 with Vin Diesel in the role of Dominic Toretto he accompanied the public for twenty years and this last chapter that will leave us from the characters will be full of expectations. The director of “F9” Justin Lin will return to direct the film with Diesel and the main cast of the film, including Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez and Ludacris.

We leave you with our Fast & Furious 9 review waiting to find out if The Rock will return in Fast & Furious 10, which could be split into two parts.