‘Fast & Furious 10’: the signing of a new actor for the next installment is confirmed

Plittle more than 20 years of saga and everything seems to indicate that ‘Fast&Furious‘ conclude its story after a quarter of a century of adventures, races, many emotions and above all, an extensive cast of actors and actresses who have left their mark on each of the films in the saga.

Although it was recently confirmed that the premiere of the tenth installment was finally delayed until May 19, 2023, and that its director justin linleft the project after alleged clashes on set with Vin Dieseltoday a juicy new addition to the cast of the next film in the saga has just been announced, ‘Fast & Furious 10‘: Alan Ritchsonfrom the series ‘reacher‘.

Thus, Ritchson will immediately join the filming alongside the latest and greatest additions to the car, shooting and tuning franchise, such as Brie Larson (‘Room‘), Daniela Melchior (‘Suicide Squad‘) Y Jason Momoa (‘Aquaman‘), what I’ll probably play the villain.

The director’s resignation to continue directing this penultimate installment of the saga caught all fans of FFwho did not understand his decision after fifteen years leading the movies.

In fact, this tenth part was going to be his sixth film in the saga as director, since he started with ‘tokyo race‘. This is how he says goodbye to his fetish project as director: “I have made the difficult decision to step aside as director, although I will continue in the project as producer”.

However, Lin’s replacement came relatively quickly and on May 3rd it was confirmed that louis leterrierdirector of several ‘transporter‘ or from ‘the incredible hulk‘, to be in charge of taking the reins of the saga.

What we don’t know is whether he will also direct the eleventh and final film in the iconic franchise. We suppose that depending on how well his current appointment as head of FF.