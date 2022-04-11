Fast & Furious 10: this MCU actress will be in the casting

By Boris S.



– Posted on 11 Apr 2022 at 11:12

On May 17, 2023, Dom Toretto and his family will be back in the tenth installment of Fast & Furious. The penultimate part of the saga will mark the entry of an MCU actress into the muscular universe of Vin Diesel. Explanations.

It has been more than twenty years since the release Fast & Furious, the first installment in a long and undeniably successful franchise. On May 17, 2023, the penultimate installment of the saga will be released, carried by a cast of stars: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrse Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel and even Sung Kang. Franchise veterans will also be jostling with franchise newcomers. We knew until now that the very famous new kid Jason Momoa would play the big bad of the film, a character ” flamboyant ” and ” misunderstood » according to the main interested party, and Daniel Melchior (Ratcatcher II in The Suicide Squad by James Gun) in a mysterious role. Vin Diesel also tried unsuccessfully to ease tensions with Dwayne Johnson to get him back in his role as Luke Hobbs, an attempt that failed.

Today’s news? Fast & Furious 10 welcomes with open arms a member of the MCU: Brie Larson, aka Captain Marvel. The information was disclosed by Vin Diesel on his Instagram account. The actor doesn’t elaborate on the actress’ role in the franchise, only saying that her contribution will be ” timeless “. Diesel adds in comment of a photo showing him all smiles alongside Brie Larson: “ You see this angel over my shoulder that cracks me up, you think ‘It’s Captain Marvel’. Clearly there is love and laughter in this picture. But what you don’t see is the character you’re about to discover in Fast10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing he will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intelligence… her Oscar, there’s that deep soul that will add something you might not have expected but long for. Welcome to the Brie FAMILY. »

Captain Marvel in the world of Fast & Furious

Brie Larson is very interested in Fast & Furious, especially since she got the chance to test drive cars for a Nissan Super Bowl commercial. The interpreter of Captain Marvel is thus one of the very many fans of the franchise. Whatever role we give her, she is keen to contribute to Fast & Furious. The possibilities are endless. In the previous opus, we remember that John Cena played the brother of Dom Toretto, an important character who had never been mentioned until now. The protagonist ” timeless to which Vin Diesel refers in his post could well be part of this extended family. Between Fast & Furious 10 and her projects in the MCU, Brie Larson should not have a minute to her in the near future!