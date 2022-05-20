Fast & Furious 10: Vin Diesel and Brie Larson get closer in a new image

“Fast X” is now in its fifth week of filming. And Vin Diesel once again offered a glimpse behind the scenes of the film with a photo in which we can see him in the skin of his character, accompanied by that played by Brie Larson.

FastX continues to expand its cast

Eleven years after the release of Fast & Furiousthe saga carried by Vin Diesel was entitled to no less than eight sequels, not counting the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. And the tenth opus is getting ready. We do not yet know anything about the plot of this new film. We know, however, that the interpreters of Dominic Toretto and his band will obviously be back. Just like Charlize Theron as Cypher. And Deadline reveals that thewe will also see Scott Eastwood in the skin of Little Nobody.

Little Nobody (Scott Eastwood) – Fast & Furious 8 © Universal Pictures

On the side of the newcomers, Jason Momoa has been chosen to play the main villain of FastX. Alan Ritchson also recently joined the cast of this new chapter, when we already knew that Daniella Melchior and Brie Larson would also play characters not yet seen in the saga. And Vin Diesel shared a first behind-the-scenes photo of the film with the interpreter of Captain Marvel in the MCU.

Vin Diesel shows the character played by Brie Larson

Vin Diesel has accustomed us to give news of the progress of FastX on his instagram account. It was he who had, for example, announced the start of filming or the reason for which he had refused a first version of the scenario. And this time he posted a photo of her character with the one played by Brie Larson. He accompanied it with the following text:

Sometimes you will meet people…who will change you, change your family…change the world, FOREVER!

These few words suggest that the protagonist played by Larson will have a big impact on Dom and his gang in FastX. It remains to be seen why, even though we don’t even know his name yet. But this new addition promises to be important for the end of the saga.

Soon the end of the story started in 2001

As a reminder, if its release is not postponed by then, we will be able to discover FastX in the rooms from May 24, 2023. An eleventh film will then follow, and will conclude the story that began in 2001. It should be released in 2024, but its exact release date has not yet been announced. We could then be entitled to other spin-offs on the universe of the franchise. As a sequel to Hobbs & Shaw or a film centered on the female characters of the saga.