Fast & Furious 10: Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa have fun on the set (video)

The filming of “Fast & Furious 10” is in full swing. And Vin Diesel has just shared a new behind-the-scenes video in which we can see him having fun with Jason Momoa, the interpreter of the great villain of the film.

Fast X continues filming

Less than a year after the release of Fast & Furious 9, the shooting of the tenth film has recently started. The plot of this new chapter is currently completely unknown. On the other hand, we know a lot more about the cast. The main actors of the previous opuses will be back. Including Charlize Theron, which will be the third appearance in the universe launched in 2001 with the first film. On the other hand, Dwayne Johnson has revealed he won’t be returning to the franchise. Only a return of his character in a possible sequel to the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw is to be hoped.

Fast & Furious 9 © Universal Pictures

Several new actors have also been announced for the casting of Fast X. Brie Larson and Daniella Melchior will play new characters from the saga. Deadline also recently claimed thatAlan Ritchsonwho recently made a name for himself playing Jack Reacher in the series adapted from Lee Child’s books, would also be part of it. And Jason Momoa has been cast as the villain of the tenth film.

Vin Diesel shares video from set with Jason Momoa

Vin Diesel, accustomed to giving news of the progress of his films via his Instagram account, had recently revealed why he refused a first version of the script for Fast X. And he just posted a video with Jason Momoa on the set of the feature film. We see the two actors having fun in front of a car used for a scene of the film. The post also tells us that Fast X is in its fifth week of filming.

This video full of enthusiasm contrasts with the recent rumor that claimed that Diesel was responsible for leaving Justin Lin. As a reminder, the director left the ship a few weeks ago, and has since been replaced by Louis Leterrier. Accused of having precipitated his departure, the interpreter of Dominic Toretto therefore seems to ignore the rumors and continue to turn in a good mood.

The conclusion of the saga is approaching…

As a reminder, the output of Fast X is scheduled for May 24, 2023. The feature film is considered the first part of the last chapter of the franchise. An eleventh and final film will be released next. It should logically be unveiled in 2024, but does not yet have a precise release date.