Fast & Furious 10: Vin Diesel promises “strong emotions” for the next film

Vin Diesel promises new great emotions for Fast & Furious 10, the new film in the famous saga that will once again see the leading actor.

Following the release of Fast & Furious 9, the cast and crew of Fast & Furious 10 are preparing for the new chapter of the saga e Vin Diesel, absolute protagonist as always, he promised to fans big emotions for this new story that we will see in the cinema.

Sharing a photo of his son Vincent, who had the initials FX shaved in his hair, just like Fast & Furious 10, Vin Diesel made a promise to all fans of the saga, saying that the film will once again bring great emotions:

“The excitement is real, the emotion is strong. 10, the final chapter. A divine number … 10 means return to unity, the fusion of being and non-being. The number 10 signifies the completion of a cycle. So proud of Universal, of the incredible team of talent we are fortunate to have on this journey. Grateful for all of this and most of all, for all of you. “

Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga: Vin Diesel in a sequence from the film

Vin Diesel’s post comes after it was confirmed that Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga is currently the highest-grossing film since the start of the health emergency, earning a whopping $ 700 million at the global box office.

Fast & Furious 10, on the other hand, represents the penultimate chapter of the saga that will be the finale together with the last chapter, number 11. Both films will be shot at the same time, with the first film to be released on April 7, 2023.