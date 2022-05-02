Fast & Furious 10: Vin Diesel responsible for the departure of director Justin Lin?

While director Justin Lin left the set of “Fast & Furious 10” after a few days, he thinks that the unprofessional behavior of Vin Diesel would be the cause of this departure.

The surprise departure of Justin Lin

It’s a little bomb that has fallen in recent days. Justin Lin, emblematic director of the saga Fast & Furioushas quit filming Fast & Furious 10. A separation announced by mutual agreement between the production and the director of five films in the franchise. At least, the filmmaker had made a statement without any animosity, paying tribute to the teams and evoking a simple creative difference. A statement that we imagined insincere. Especially seeing a previous post from Vin Diesel on his Instagram account, where Justin Lin seems quite uncomfortable – even downright obliged to put on a good face.

A “very difficult” Vin Diesek on the set of Fast & Furious 10

Immediately, we imagined that this surprise departure was linked to Vin Diesel. We know that the actor and producer is not not easy to manage on a shoot. The documentary Fucking Kassovitz (2011) can attest to this. This seems to be confirmed with information from the NY Daily News. The American media reports the words of a source close to Justin Lin. The latter explains that Vin Diesel is “very difficult”. In addition, the comedian would come on the set late, without knowing its lines and in bad shape.

Vin Diesel and Justin Lin

Justin Lin shouldn’t comment on this. The director announced to stay film producer and one can imagine that his contract prevents him from expressing himself negatively on the production. Nevertheless, the information from NY Daily News not really surprising. Fast & Furious 10 is a huge machine. And that its director leaves the project from the start of filming send a strong message. You might even think that the decision had already been made when the Vin Diesel and Justin Lin video was shot. As if to assure the fans that everything is going for the best. This is just a guess and none of it can be confirmed.

Who to replace Justin Lin?

In all cases, Fast & Furious 10 needed to find fast a replacement for Justin Lin. He says to himself (via comic book) that shutting down filming was costing Universal $1 million a day. Fortunately for the studio, production should be able to resume. variety announces that Louis Leterrier would have been hired to direct the film. The Frenchman is doing well at the moment. After directing episodes of Dark Crystal: Time of Resistance and of Lupineand the movie far from the ring roadthe filmmaker therefore finds himself with a big Hollywood piece.