‘Fast & Furious 10’: Vin Diesel Reveals That This Important Character Was “Excluded” From The Script – CINEMABLEND

The actor has also confirmed that the film’s title will be ‘Fast X’ and that production on the film has begun.

The Family is back! Vin Diesel has confirmed through his Instagram account that the production of Fast & Furious 10 has already started. Also that the title of the tenth installment will be Fast X. This film is the penultimate of the saga. At full throttlewhich will put its golden brooch with Fast & Furious 11. Both will be directed by Justin Lin. In addition to announcing this good news, Diesel has also revealed that an important character was originally “excluded” from the script.

“When I got the script for F10excluded Mia Toretto… Someone I have credited with the brotherhood of Dom and Brian… I was so disappointed I couldn’t see how I could continue… After all, I wasn’t going to do another one of Fast&Furious unless Brian was back in the fourth,” Diesel said, sharing a picture of him hugging Paul Walker and Jordana Brewster.

Walker, with whom Diesel had a great friendship, gave life to Brian O’Connor in the saga and died in 2013. Brewster, meanwhile, plays Mia Toretto. This last character is the sister of Dominic Torettothe role of Diesel, and is also Brian’s partner.

Although Mia did not appear in the original script for Fast & Furious 10Diesel put a remedy to that. Well, actually, it was his daughter who did it. This is how the actor has told it: “I don’t need to remind you of the requests you sent to the studio for Letty’s return at the end of Fast & Furious 5. You would never believe who corrected the very important role of Mia… My daughter told the director very clearly and honestly: ‘Without Mia there is no Fast 10!’. The irony is that, the day she was born, she was filming with Jordana and Pablo and it was to Jordana the first time I told her: ‘Deep, right?’

Mia Toretto is part of the franchise At full throttle since its inception, but did not return in Fast & Furious 8 after Walker’s death. The actor died when Fast & Furious 7 was still shooting and the crew decided to give Brian O’Connor an ending where retired from Family missions.

In Fast & Furious 9, the latest installment in the franchise to hit theaters, Mia is back. The explanation given for Brian’s absence but Mia Toretto’s presence is the introduction of Jacob, the long-lost brother of Mia and Dominic who is played by John Cena. In this movie, when Mia is asked where Brian is, she says that she is taking care of her children.

Apart from announcing the start of production of Fast & Furious 10, it has also been made official which actors and actresses return in the film. In addition to Diesel, Brewster and Cena, fans will once again see Michelle Rodriguez as Letty OrtizTyrese Gibson as Roman PearceLudacris as Tej ParkerSung Kang as They haveNathalie Emmanuel as RamseyLucas Black as Sean BoswellCardi B as LeysaCharlize Theron as CipherHelen Mirren as Queenie Magdalene Ellmanson Shaw and Jason Statham As Deckard Shaw.

As for the new signings, Jason Momoa will play a villain and Brie Larson and Daniela Melchior have also joined the cast. Plans are to release the film in 2023.

