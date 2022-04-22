Fast & Furious 10: Why did Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson disappear from Fast X?

Recently, we learned that Fast & Furious 10 will be called Fast X. The new installment of the action saga is off to a strong start, offering us a golden cast. Speaking of which, you should know that Dwayne Johnson, known as “The Rock”, will not participate in the filming of this tenth installment. Why ? Let’s find out together.

Let’s start with what we know about the next installment in the Fast & Furious saga. Announced on Wednesday April 20, 2022, we know that the final title will be Fast X. Vin Diesel marks the occasion by posting on Instagram the information that filming has just started. With director Justin Lin at the helm, the saga is once again in very good hands. And for good reason, Fast X will pick up where Fast & Furious 9 left off.

After recovering his son from the terrible Cipher, pilot Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) prepares to live a peaceful life with Brian and Letty. But after meeting his missing brother Jakob (John Cena), things escalate pretty quickly. This is the starting point of F9 aka Fast & Furious 9 and of which Fast X is the direct sequel. Even though filming has only just begun, Vin Diesel has already communicated a release window. We will have to wait patiently for the month of May 2023 to discover Fast X at the cinema.

It is now time to look into a case that has shaken up the saga. Last appeared in the feature film spin-off Fast & Furious: Hobbs and Shaw, Dwayne Johnson has since retired from the main series. And for good reason, you should know that rumors swirl around a potential dispute between the two actors. It was during an Instagram post that Vin Diesel spoke in response to celebrity media, saying that Dwayne remains a very important person for him. According to him, he is the only one who can play the role of Shaw, the ex-British soldier who became a mercenary in the spin-off film of the saga.

Vin Diesel said he cared a lot about him, and that even his own children still called him “Uncle Dwayne”. After more than a month of waiting, The Rock finally responds and announces that Vin Diesel is trying to manipulate him by appealing to emotion by quoting his children and the late comedian Paul Walker. This violent tackle from the wrestler says a lot about the relationship between the two men and helps to better understand the current situation. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ has vowed never to set foot on a Fast & Furious movie set again.