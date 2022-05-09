Fast & Furious 10 will be the most expensive movie in the franchise

The tenth Fast & Furious movie will cost almost a third more than the ninth, which anticipates a riot of “family” style action.

20 years ago, talking about Fast&Furious was to make it about a movie about street racing and mundane criminals with cool cars and a slightly quirky code of conduct.

all change in Fast & Furious 5. The saga headed then by Vin Diesel and the late Paul Walker radically hybridized into the most beastly action they could find. Although there were still cars in the equation, it was no longer the world that moved the franchise, it was “the family”.

The trail of stars that has passed and reaches Fast & Furious has been a constant since the fifth film, when Dwayne Johnson it put a little more muscle into the cocktail.

Naturally, this also makes the saga see how the budgets of each film increase exponentially. If the first Fast & Furious movie cost 38 million dollars, the fifth reached 125 million.

The thing has not been controlled too much in successive deliveries: Fast & Furious 9 had a production budget of between 200 and 225 million dollars. It is true that some films have performed very well at the box office, some even exceeding 1,500 million in revenue.

With the end of the main saga in sight, Fast X (Fast & Furious 10) It will be the penultimate film of the adventures of Dominic Toretto and his family”. And it is clear that they do not want to say goodbye without making a lot of noise.

According to ScreenRant, Fast & Furious 10 has reported an estimated production budget of $300 million.. The presence of stars like Brie Larson or Jason Momoa in the film, naturally, contributes to this huge rise.

The setback that was the departure of Justin Lin will also have played an important role. In the days that the first unit has been out of work, production has lost between $600,000 and $1 million a day. Fortunately, Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk) took over the reins last week.

Fast & Furious 10 is scheduled to hit theaters in May 2023. Do you think this penultimate chapter of the saga will be able to justify its huge budget at the box office?