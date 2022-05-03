‘Fast & Furious 10’ would already have a new director, after the departure of Justin Lin

The start of filming Fast & Furious 10 (Fast X) came with unexpected news, after the surprise departure of Justin Lin as director. The filmmaker, who had been in charge of five installments of the franchise, would have walked away due to creative differences and Universal would have already found a replacement for him.

as collected The Hollywood Reporterthe study would have leaned towards French louis leterrier as the new director of the film. The information is not yet official, although it is mentioned that only details remain to be closed; thus, in a matter of days the filming would be resumed and there would not be too many inconveniences to comply with the stipulated times.

If the news is confirmed, Fast & Furious 10 it would mark Leterrier’s debut within the franchise. Let us remember that, in addition to Justin Lin, the filmmakers in charge of the previous productions were Rob Cohen (The Fast and The Furious), John Singleton (2 Fast 2 Furious), James Wan (Furious 7) and F. Gary Gray (The Fate of the Furious).

And as for the choice of the new director, Universal would have had a couple of important reasons to tip the scales in favor of Louis Leterrier. The first would have been prior knowledge of their worktaking into account that in 2008 he was in charge of The Incredible Hulk; the second, that the French filmmaker has a good reputation for working with big-budget productions that depend mainly on action scenes and visual effects. His experiences with Clash of the Titans and the saga The Transporter they ratify it.

While the incorporation of the new director is finished, the production of Fast & Furious 10 it has not stopped completely. Following Lin’s departure, the studio opted to advance the photography work of the second unit. If all goes according to plan, the all-star cast led by Vin Diesel will soon be under Leterrier’s command.

Filmmaker Louis Leterrier | Image: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Louis Leterrier would be the new director of Fast & Furious 10

As soon as Justin Lin’s departure from Fast & Furious 10two other names were handled above Leterrier’s as replacements. We talk about David Leitch and F. Gary Gray. In both cases, a previous experience in the franchise that follows the adventures of Dominic Toretto and his allies played in their favor. As indicated above, Gray directed The Fate of the Furious in 2017, while Leitch was in charge of the spin-off Hobs & Shaw of 2019.

However, the choice of Louis Leterrier also has its logic. His work in the first two installments of the franchise of The Transporter includes a few car chases and a treatment of the action quite in line with that of Fast&Furious. In this sense, Universal seems to have found the ideal figure for keep the sequences explosive and implausible to which the franchise has accustomed us.

the premiere of Fast & Furious 10 is scheduled for May 19, 2023. The film’s cast once again brings together Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto), Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce), Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), Sung Kang (Han), and Ludacris (Tej). The big news will be the addition of Jason Momoa as the main villain; while Brie Larson will also participate in the film in a role not yet specified.



