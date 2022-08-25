Fast & Furious 4: why Vin Diesel did not want to return to the franchise?

“Fast & Furious 4” marks the reunion between Dom Toretto and Brian O’Conner. An opus in which Vin Diesel agrees to participate even though he did not want a sequel for the first film in the franchise.

Fast & Furious 4 : first family reunion

Before Fast & Furious does not become the franchise of barbecues and Coronas in family between two breakages and two confrontations with zombie cars, the first three opuses did not really follow each other. Apart from the return of certain characters like that of Paul Walker in 2 Fast 2 Furious and Vin Diesel’s cameo in Fast & Furious: Tokyo Driftthe feature films are independent of each other, made by different directors (Rob Cohen, John Singleton and Justin Lin).

In 2009, the saga passed a new stage with Fast & Furious 4. an opus announced as a return to basics, which marks the reunion between Dom (Vin Diesel), Brian (Paul Walker), Mia (Jordana Brewster) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), who face a mysterious drug trafficker named Arturo Braga. A film that emphasizes the family dimension and which begins to define the evolution of the franchise towards more and more spectacular action but not yet totally implausible, without neglecting the world of street racing as will be the case later.

Fast & Furious 4 ©Universal Pictures

The real changeover is in 2011 with the fifth installment, where the world’s most famous undershirt hero does anything with his team in Rio, chased by the shiny Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson). The lucrative saga then survives the death of Paul Walker with narrative pirouettes and the family continues to grow, with the arrival of Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel or Kurt Russell.

Vin Diesel didn’t want a sequel

A durability to which Vin Diesel clings but which he could not have foreseen during the production of Fast & Furious first of the name. In the early 2000s, the actor revealed by We have to save the soldier Ryan and Pitch Black even insists that the feature film not have a sequel. In 2017, during an interview with Access Hollywood during the promotion of Fast & Furious 8the interpreter of Dominic Toretto explains that he wants at the time that the initial film becomes a one-off classiclike The Fury of Living (why not ?). He explains about it:

In the 90s, Hollywood didn’t know how to do sequels. The only movie that got sequels done right was The Godfather.

Reason why he refuses to participate in 2 Fast 2 Furious. Asked by Entertainment Weekly and cited by the site TheThingshe adds about this decision in 2021:

Sometimes you have to say no and stand up for the integrity you want to bring to a film. Saying no at this point in my life could have been scary and yet it was what made everyone fully commit and put their hearts into it.

After his short appearance in Tokyo DriftVin Diesel finally agrees to return for good Fast & Furious 4. In addition to being headlined, he occupies for the first time the position of producer in a feature film of the franchise, which allows him to develop it as he sees fit, for better and for worse.