Fast & Furious 5: too proud, Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson did not want to lose their fight

“Fast & Furious 5” marks the meeting between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson on screen. For their fight in Rio de Janeiro during which they fit into walls, the two actors ensured that there was no loser.

Fast & Furious 5 : this is Brasil!

After reuniting the original team in the fourth installment, Justin Lin remains at the helm of the franchise with Fast & Furious 5. And if he is deprived of the presence of Michelle Rodriguez in this opus released in 2011, he continues to bring together members of previous feature films. Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Gal Gadot, Sung Kang, Tego Calderon, Don Omar and Matt Schulze join Vin Diesel, Paul Walker and Jordana Brewster in Rio de Janeiro in the film.

On the run after Dom’s escape, the heroes have a few problems with Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida), a crooked businessman. They therefore decide to attack the colossal fortune of the latter. Small problem: his money lies warm in an inviolable safe of a police station in the city. Added to this is another, even more massive problem: the arrival of Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and his men in Brazil. Teaming up with an honest policewoman named Elena (Elsa Pataky), this federal agent is ready to destroy everything to stop Toretto and his band.

Fast & Furious 5 ©Universal Pictures

Establishing itself as the biggest success of the saga when it was released and marking his definitive return to the Hollywood landscape, Fast & Furious 5 therefore introduces the character played by Dwayne Johnson. The wrestler returns in the following three films, as well as in the spin-off Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, before slamming the door because of his estrangement with Vin Diesel. A misunderstanding that testifies to the oversized ego of the actor and Vin Diesel, as well as their refusal to lose a fight.

The pride of alpha males

In 2019, the wall street journal reveals that several stars of the franchise have signed contracts in which it is stipulated that they will not suffer too much, or at least thatthey will not find themselves in a position of inferiority for very long, during the clashes of the feature films. Closings concerning Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, who arrives at the end of Fast & Furious 6.

Fast & Furious 5 ©Universal Pictures

The first even goes so far as to propose count the hits, in order to distribute them fairly between these different virile punchers. A real headache quickly put aside. On the other hand, the choreographies are designed so that the strength and bravery of these alpha males remain intact in the eyes of the spectators. When the newspaper asks producer Michael Fottrell, who has worked on five films in the saga, if there is a part of pride in all this, he answers:

No comment.

Before adding in stride:

Yes of course !

Fights without losers

Vin Diesel’s little sister would also count the number of shots he takes on set, while Dwayne Johnson always makes sure to appear in top form. Reason why there is no winner during their clash of Fast & Furious 5. When the first makes the second cross a wall in this sequence, the situation is reversed eight seconds later. A Universal spokesperson said:

(Fights ensure) that every character has their moment, and all are seen as formidable opponents. Each character is a hero for a part of the audience, and we never put that aside.

If stars like John Wayne, Sylvester Stallone or the interpreters of James Bond have always paid attention to their image, those of the franchise Fast & Furious have reached an unprecedented level in the attention paid to what they send back to the screen, according to producers and executives. An observation on which Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham refuse to speak at the time.