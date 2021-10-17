News

Fast & Furious 6: the feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson and the mystery of the CGI scene

A key scene from Fast and Furious 6 starring The Rock and Vin Diesel was brought to the attention of the web as it would give the impression that it was made in CGI.

In recent years the feud among the stars of Fast and Furious Vin Diesel And Dwayne Johnson certainly generated a lot of interest, but it is possible that this also influenced the shooting of the films to the point of making a major one scene with the help of CGI?

Although little is actually known about the subject, and also taking into account the likely exaggerations of the media in this regard, the tense interactions and occasional digs between the two hugely popular actors following their collaboration on the set of the famous saga have not gone unnoticed. , and there are those who wonder if the lack of sympathy that seems to flow between them has not also had repercussions on the same films, in particular on the final scene of Fast & Furious 6.

As reported by AV Club, in fact, someone would have raised an interesting question regarding the realization of the exchange of words between Diesel and Johnson: watching the video (precisely from the 2.34 minute) it might seem that the two actors are not really one next to the other during the scene, thus suggesting that one of the two may have been added at a later time thanks to the special effects.

It is true that, even if it were, it is not certain that the reason behind the choice must necessarily be that. But it would certainly not be the first time that such a thing happened (it happened for example, for the TV series The Good Wife with Archie Panjabi and Julianna Margulies).

What do you say? Is it just a suggestion, or do you think Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson actually shot this Fast & Furious 6 scene at a distance?


