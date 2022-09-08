Fast & Furious 6: when Dwayne Johnson scared away real thieves in the costume of Luke Hobbs

During the filming of “Fast & Furious 6”, Dwayne Johnson was apparently inhabited by his role as Luke Hobbs. Still in his character, the actor scared away a band of thieves between two shots.

Fast & Furious 6 : direction Europe

After turning the city of Rio, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his gang fly to Europe in Fast & Furious 6. As they take advantage of the millions stolen in the previous installment, Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) comes to get them to offer them a mission that will allow them to obtain immunity.

The federal agent asks them for help to corner a group of mercenaries plaguing London, led by criminal Owen Shaw (Luke Evans). These new adventures take a very personal turn for Dom, who quickly learns that Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), assumed to be deadis part of the team of his new opponent.

Fast & Furious 6 ©Universal Pictures

Paul Walker, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Gal Gadot, Sung Kang and Elsa Pataky return for this sixth feature film orchestrated by Justin Lin. Martial arts professionals Gina Carano and Joe Taslim complete the cast of the film which continues to impose the saga in 2013 as one of the most lucrative in cinema, collecting more than 788 million dollars in worldwide receipts.

Dwayne Johnson scares off thieves

Before getting angry with Vin Diesel and Tyrese Gibson, which causes his estrangement from the franchise, Dwayne Johnson takes over the role of Luke Hobbs in Fast & Furious 6. During the production of the blockbuster, the wrestler proves that he is apparently very credible in the skin of a member of the forces of order.

While filming is in full swing in London, the actor sees thieves who are about to seize very expensive equipment. Without hesitation, the actor does not hesitate to intercept them between two shots of a muscular scene, in the outfit of Luke Hobbs. Scared of his bulletproof vest, his FBI badge and probably because of his somewhat bulky build, burglars immediately flee when they see him approaching them.

At the time, a source reports to the tabloid The Suncited by Subway :

It was so funny. (…) All of a sudden, there were tons of shots and this giant dressed as a cop was about to massacre them. The guys jumped up and rushed their way to the canal, leaving the team in peace. (…) They must have thought they were right in a real action movie. Now the team jokes that they should ditch security and let The Rock handle it.

Further proof that Dwayne Johnson was made for this character and a reminder that he shouldn’t be satisfied with family entertainment…