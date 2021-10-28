“Fast & Furious 8”: cast, plot and trailer

Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham and Kurt Russell promise action and adrenaline-pumping speed

Alessandro Alicandri



Muscle dolls than Big Jim, wrecking balls that overwhelm hyper-equipped cars and a nuclear submarine that comes out of nowhere. No, it is not a child’s room but the “toy box” of “Fast & Furious 8”, the eighth film of the saga that for more than 20 years has driven the world crazy.

Filming for “Fast & Furious 8” took place in New York, Atlanta, Iceland and Cuba, where for the first time a Hollywood production was granted permission, using the island’s roads and cars. The film is dedicated once again to Paul Walker, star of the saga, who passed away in 2013: in the film his face is shown in a photograph. “Part of Paul’s legacy lives on every moment of the shoot, I feel he’s watching over us,” he says Vin Diesel “But the spirit of the project is not melancholy”. Adds director F. Gary Gray: “The audience at the cinema wants to see spectacle and entertainment and we give people what they love most. Behind “Fast & Furious”, then, there is a great work team: it is a “family” that has been working closely together for many years ».

Cast

Type: Action

Action Original title: The Fate of the Furious

The Fate of the Furious Exit: 2017

2017 Duration: 136 ‘

136 ‘ Director: F. Gary Gray

Among the protagonists of the film stands out the new entry, Charlize Theron. In the cast of this eighth chapter also Kurt Russell (already appeared in the seventh) in the role of special agent Frank Petty and Helen Mirren (also a novelty) in those of Magdalene Shaw, the mother of the character played by Jason Statham.

Vin Diesel is Dominic Toretto

Dwayne Johnson is Luke Hobbs

Jason Statham is Deckard Shaw

Michelle Rodriguez is Letty Ortiz

Tyrese Gibson is Roman Pearce

Chris Bridges is Tej Parker

Nathalie Emmanuel is Ramsey

Kurt Russell is Frank Petty

Scott Eastwood is Eric Reisner

Charlize Theron is Cipher

Helen Mirren is Magdalene Shaw

Kristofer Hivju is Rhodes

Elsa Pataky is Elena Neves

Plot

Dom and Letty got married and are enjoying their honeymoon in Cuba, where, between a crazy car ride and romantic moments, the two have definitively left the hectic life of before. While taking a walk, Dom is stopped by a beautiful and dangerous woman, Cipher, who, in order to convince him to rejoin the criminal circle, has kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her son. Dom has nothing left to do but indulge the woman and try to limit the damage as much as possible. Toretto’s friends, led by agent Hobbs, will have to ask for help from a former arch enemy: Deckard Shaw.

