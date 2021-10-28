FAST & FURIOUS 8 / On Italia 1 the film between action and excellent soundtracks

Fast & Furious 8 is the eighth film in the highly acclaimed Fast & Furious series and the sequel to number 7. Original title The Fate of The Furious, the film, in addition to incredible action scenes, offers excellent soundtracks; which, if possible, make viewing even more pleasant. In the first day of availability in Italian cinemas, it managed to collect 1.4 million euros, while in the United States over 45 million. Fast & Furious 8 was nominated for Best Action Movie at the Saturn Award in 2018. The sequel’s release, initially set for 2017, has been postponed twice due to the Covid 19 Pandemic. The cast of the film also includes Don Omar in the role of Rico Santos. Born in Carolina on February 10, 1978, he is also a composer and singer, even has sold 70 million records and won 26 awards on Billboards and Grammys. The last album, pardon the pun, is titled The Last Album and was released in 2019.

Fast & Furious 8, film on Italy 1 directed by Felix Gary Gray

Fast & Furious 8 will be broadcast by Italia 1 today, 28 October, starting at 9 pm and will absolutely have a full share. This film, the latest in a very successful series, was released in US theaters in 2017 and later in Italian ones. Genre that varies between thriller, action and adventure, with some love story that also leads to the romantic, Fast & Furious 8 is distributed in Italian by Universal Pictures, and directed by the visionary Felix Gary Gray, American director and film producer. In his long career he has directed impactful films such as The Italian Job and Men in Black: International, as well as several music videos by great artists. The cast, already known in the other films of the series, bears names like that of Vin Diesel, who is also a producer, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Kurt Russell and Charlize Theron. The already appreciated and loved story and the defined and representative characters make this film an event not to be missed on TV.

Fast & Furious 8, the plot

We read the plot from Fast & Furious 8. Brian and Mia have been retired and private for more than a year while the fearsome Shaw is locked up in a high-security prison. Letty and Dom fly to Havana for their honeymoon while Hobbs, informed of the disappearance of an EMP bomb, tries to recover it. Then he gathers the team and goes to Berlin to recover the bomb, but Dom seizes it and delivers it to Cipher, known in Cuba. Hobbs is arrested and in prison he will find Shaw, and the two, after a violent fight, will be taken from the special forces and taken to a secret base, where Mr. Nobody will be waiting for them, who will try to convince them to work for him. After a series of twists, betrayals and discoveries, the protagonists’ lives will be in danger again and only their stubbornness will be able to save them.

Video, the trailer for the film “Fast & Furious 8”

