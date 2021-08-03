Fast &Furious 9 at the cinema, clip from the movie

Fast & Furious 9 sees the return to directing of Justin Lin, who directed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the saga, when it became a global success. The action hurtles around the world, from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tblisi. Along the way, old friends will rise again, old enemies will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be put to the test like never before.

They return to act in the film Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang, alongside the Oscar-winning actresses Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. They are part of the cast of Fast & Furious 9 also the Grammy award superstar, Cardi B, as the new character in the Leysa franchise, a woman linked to Dom’s past, and the king of Reggaeton, Ozuna, in a cameo role.

The clip “Go to the maximum”

Loading... Advertisements

Plot

Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life out of the loop, with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking beyond their peaceful horizon. This time, a new threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. His team reunites again to stop a worldwide resonance plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance pilot they’ve ever encountered: Dom’s renegade brother Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming The Suicide Squad).

Fast &Furious 9 is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Justin Lin, Clayton Townsend and Samantha Vincent.