News

Fast &Furious 9 at the cinema, clip from the movie

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Fast & Furious 9 sees the return to directing of Justin Lin, who directed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the saga, when it became a global success. The action hurtles around the world, from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tblisi. Along the way, old friends will rise again, old enemies will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be put to the test like never before.

They return to act in the film Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang, alongside the Oscar-winning actresses Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. They are part of the cast of Fast & Furious 9 also the Grammy award superstar, Cardi B, as the new character in the Leysa franchise, a woman linked to Dom’s past, and the king of Reggaeton, Ozuna, in a cameo role.

The clip “Go to the maximum”

Loading...
Advertisements

Plot

Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life out of the loop, with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking beyond their peaceful horizon. This time, a new threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. His team reunites again to stop a worldwide resonance plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance pilot they’ve ever encountered: Dom’s renegade brother Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming The Suicide Squad).

Fast &Furious 9 is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Justin Lin, Clayton Townsend and Samantha Vincent.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

212
News

Angelina Jolie: birthday with blond hair and special effects
211
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
199
News

Angelina Jolie explains why she stayed single after Brad Pitt
197
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
179
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
178
News

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos with Dalton Gomez broke a record on Instagram
151
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
144
News

the one signed Celine by Angelina Jolie
136
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
132
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
To Top