Fast & Furious 9, clash between Vin Diesel and John Cena: VIDEO

The film will arrive in Italian cinemas on August 18

Vin Diesel e John Cena are the protagonists of the clip from the ninth chapter of the worldwide success saga that he saw Justin Lin return to directing.

Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga, the clash between Vin Diesel and John Cena deepening



Fast & Furious – The Greatest Moments: the 20 top scenes of the saga Twenty years after the release of the first chapter, Vin Diesel is now ready to return to the role of Dominic Toretto facing the most fearsome killer ever faced, namely his brother Jakob.

deepening



Fast & Furious, absent Dwayne Johnson in movies 10 and 11 Universal Pictures released a clip showing the two brothers battling each other in an adrenaline-pumping, action-packed sequence. Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga will make its debut in the cinemas of the Bel Paese in a few days, that is Wednesday 18th August, great curiosity from the public. Loading... Advertisements

Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga, the synopsis and the cast deepening



Fast & Furious 9, the official clip “Attack on the armored car” Universal Pictures also published the official plot thus offering a first look at the events of the film: “Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life out of the loop, with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking beyond their peaceful horizon. This time, a new threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. His team reunites again to stop a world-wide conspiracy led by the most skilled killer and high-performance driver they’ve ever met: Dom’s renegade brother, Jakob (John Cena) ”.

deepening



Fast & Furious 9, an exclusive clip from the upcoming movie. VIDEO The film will count on a large number of famous faces from the golden world of Hollywood, including Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Cardi B and Ozuna.