Fast & Furious 9: data, plot, info of the new film of the saga

The ninth chapter of the series (from 18 August to the cinema) is a dive into the past of Dom Toretto: the protagonist, played by Vin Diesel, will have to deal with his brother Jakob, played by the wrestler John Cena

An August of engines also at the cinema: everything is ready for the debut on the big screens of Fast & Furious 9, the fast saga (duration 2 hours and 25 minutes), that is the ninth chapter of the series that began in the now distant 2001 and that arrives in the goes up four years after FF8. Twenty years after the debut of the saga that led Vin Diesel and Paul Walker to be real stars (not only in the film world but also myths in the world of engines), the new chapter is a journey into the past of Toretto. With at the center, of course, “the family” and the values ​​that have always distinguished Dom.

EVOLUTION – In two decades, the Fast & Furious saga has grossed more than $ 5 billion worldwide, making it the longest-running and most profitable franchise ever. And this before August 18, 2021, the release date of the ninth chapter. Initially focused on illegal racing with modified cars and Brian in the role of infiltrator chasing Dom, over time the saga has evolved and transformed to become much more of an action film that brings cars to center stage. However, this does not mean that the four wheels have disappeared, indeed, chapter after chapter, increasingly extreme, high-performance and extravagant vehicles have appeared on the set.

THE PLOT (WITHOUT SPOILER) – Dom Toretto, played by Vin Diesel, is leading a quiet life with Letty and little Bryan, but danger is always lurking. This time Dom will have to deal with the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves. The team reunites to stop an international conspiracy led by Jakob, Dom’s renegade brother and played by wrestler and actor John Cena. From London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, old friends will be resurrected and the true meaning of “family” will be put to the test. Director Justin Lin, already at the helm of the third, fourth, fifth and sixth installments of the series, that is when it became a global success, will direct the work.

Curiosity – To get an idea of ​​the movement that revolves around Fast & Furious it is enough to mention some statistics and curiosities: directors and actors have traveled more than 1.5 million km in 18 countries to promote the saga, the equivalent of circumnavigating the globe 32 times. . The first FF9 trailer was the most watched trailer in history, with nearly half a billion views in the first week.

CARS – More than 12,000 cars have been used in the franchise (including those that appear in the background): of these, around 2,500 have been destroyed, which means that one car is destroyed every 49 seconds of film. The scene in Fast & Furious 7 is historic in which the Lykan HyperSport (worth just under 2.9 million euros) flies from one skyscraper to another. In a ranking of values ​​on the set, followed by the Koenigsegg CCXR (about 2.55 million euros), the Navistar military trucks (more than 1.7 million euros, three were used), the Bugatti Veyron from 1 , 53 million euros and the Ferrari Fxx (1.36 million euros). Unforgettable is the “10-second” Toyota Supra delivered by Brian to Dom rusty and then built together, as is the Nissan Skyline of the second chapter (gray and blue) with which he flies over the bridge to win a race. And then Han’s Mazda RX7 Veliside in “Tokyo Drift” and Dom’s 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS in “Original Parts Only”. In Fast & Furious 9 we will instead see a 1968 Mid-Engine Charger worth around 850,000 euros, by far the most fascinating car of the chapter. At the wheel, obviously, Toretto. Also on stage is a… armadillo weighing 26 tons and 4.26 meters high. It took four months to build.

DIRECTOR – “I thought I had given my all in the four films made previously – Lin explains – but one morning I woke up with the idea that there was still something to explore in Fast’s mythology. For me it was important that this new chapter was emotionally the connective tissue of the whole saga ”. In FF9 we therefore learn how and why Dom became the man he is, and why “the family” is so essential to him.

