Fast & Furious 9: discover the origin of the clash between Dwayne Johnson and Tyrese Gibson

Decidedly, Dwayne Johnson took the lead with everyone on the set of “Fast & Furious”. Before returning to “Fast & Furious 9”, comedian Tyrese Gibson took stock of his falling out with Dwayne Johnson.

Fast and Furious 9 : Tyrese Gibson only wanted to participate on one condition

Yes Fast and Furious 9 was released on July 14, 2021, its production ended long before. Indeed, the shooting of this tenth film Fast and Furious (if we include in the account Hobbs & Shaw) was concluded before the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. But with the closures of many cinemas around the world, Universal preferred to keep its film warm while waiting for the reopening of the rooms. From where a release postponed until July 14, 2021. A winning bet since the feature film brought in more than $726 million in box office receipts.

Fast and Furious 9
Fast & Furious 9 ©Universal Pictures

However, shortly before the start of this ninth film, production was disrupted by a new controversy. We already knew that Dwayne Johnson and licensing superstar Vin Diesel clashed during the filming of Fast & Furious 8, which led to The Rock’s definitive departure from the saga. But the latter was at the heart of another confusion, with Tyrese Gibson this time. Indeed, the actor who plays Roman Pearce since 2 Fast, 2 Furious (2003) stated, shortly before the start of production of Fast and Furious 9that he would not return to the saga as long as Dwayne Johnson was present.

