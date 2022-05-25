Fast & Furious 9: discover the origin of the clash between Dwayne Johnson and Tyrese Gibson

Decidedly, Dwayne Johnson took the lead with everyone on the set of “Fast & Furious”. Before returning to “Fast & Furious 9”, comedian Tyrese Gibson took stock of his falling out with Dwayne Johnson.

Fast and Furious 9 : Tyrese Gibson only wanted to participate on one condition

Yes Fast and Furious 9 was released on July 14, 2021, its production ended long before. Indeed, the shooting of this tenth film Fast and Furious (if we include in the account Hobbs & Shaw) was concluded before the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. But with the closures of many cinemas around the world, Universal preferred to keep its film warm while waiting for the reopening of the rooms. From where a release postponed until July 14, 2021. A winning bet since the feature film brought in more than $726 million in box office receipts.

However, shortly before the start of this ninth film, production was disrupted by a new controversy. We already knew that Dwayne Johnson and licensing superstar Vin Diesel clashed during the filming of Fast & Furious 8, which led to The Rock’s definitive departure from the saga. But the latter was at the heart of another confusion, with Tyrese Gibson this time. Indeed, the actor who plays Roman Pearce since 2 Fast, 2 Furious (2003) stated, shortly before the start of production of Fast and Furious 9that he would not return to the saga as long as Dwayne Johnson was present.

A clash that ends well

It all started when Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw was born in August 2019. Obviously, the other stars of the saga FF did not really accept the release of this first spin-off, devoted to Hobbs and Shaw, the characters played by Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham respectively. Tyrese Gibson therefore attacked The Rock through a particularly violent tweetreleased shortly after the release of Hobbs & Shaw :

If you shit on my family, I do the same with yours. Close your eyes guys, you’re just a clown. Let all people of integrity stand with me. It’s a failed and selfish spin-off.

Dwayne Johnson then replied with some mischief:

The Assassins quietly play chess. Loud-mouthed clowns to the ladies. Thank you to the spectators around the world for this incredible support and this overwhelming victory. It’s awesome and we are grateful for your love.

If Tyrese Gibson had promised that he would not participate in Fast and Furious 9 if Dwayne Johnson was present, the two actors have reconciled shortly before the release of the film Justin Lin. Indeed, the two actors quickly patched things up, so much so that they became friends like Tyrese Gibson stated during an interview on the Ellen DeGeneres show:

We are on the phone regularly. We reconnected in a real way. I think we’re both better human beings since what happened. And to be honest, I had no idea when that first phone call would happen. But it happened. We must be 20 phone calls away since. And we’re competing to see who will leave the longest message on the other’s voicemail.

Tyrese Gibson has therefore changed his tune. However, there is no chance so that the two men find themselves in Fast and Furious 10. Since the clash between The Rock and Vin Diesel, the star of Jumanji categorically refuses to return to the saga FF…Since then, filmmaker Justin Lin has also abandoned ship. Decidedly, the saga Fast and Furious is permanently the site of battles of egos. Fast & Furious 10renamed Fast X, will therefore be directed by Louis Leterrier and is expected on May 24, 2023, without Dwayne Johnson.