Fast & Furious 9, Helen Mirren dances in the rain with Vin Diesel in Venice

Helen Mirren has taken a lot of satisfaction in her career: between Oscars, acclaim from audiences and critics and box office triumphs, the star of Fast & Furious 9 she did not miss anything, not even a few dance steps with some colleagues.

Already unexpected protagonist of the short La Vacinada with Checco Zalone during the lockdown, ours was in fact granted another passionate dance with one of his famous co-stars on the occasion of the Venice Film Festival: but could it have been a performance that lived up to the one offered with the collaboration of the Apulian comedian?

The name in question is that of the good Vin Diesel: the actor, who recently gave us a first look at the director’s cut of Fast & Furious 9, was in fact the protagonist together with Mirren of a scene that thrilled those present in the city that for the next few days will have focused on the eyes of the entire world of cinema.

Loading... Advertisements

“I danced with Vin Diesel“writes our Helen triumphant on Instagram, showing herself under the rain in the company of the protagonist of the famous action saga. A curtain that, who knows, maybe will bring good to the new chapter of the franchise: here, in this regard, you can find our review of Fast & Furious 9.