Universal Pictures announces the arrival of Fast & Furious 9 in home video with 7 unreleased minutes in version Director’s Cut of the film that earned over $ 600 million worldwide at the box office. Fast & Furious 9 will be available next November 17 in DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD formats.

Fast & Furious 9 in home video with 7 unreleased minutes: all the details of the home video versions

Fast & Furious 9 in home video will contain, in addition to the original film version, also the Director’s Cut with 7 minutes of unreleased scenes and over an hour of special content never seen before including a behind the scenes of the scenes without gravity, of the cars loaded with NOS and the ducks . Also for the first time the 4K Ultra HD version will have most of the special content made in high definition!

Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) thought he had left his life as a criminal in the rearview mirror, but not even he can think of escaping the past. When Jakob (John Cena), the abandoned brother, unexpectedly re-emerges as an international spy, the family reunites to help Dom deal with the sins of his past and stop a threat on a global scale. Franchise veteran Justin Lin returns to pilot this film, making a supercharged version of Fast & Furious 9. From extended action scenes to spectacular deleted sequences, Fast & Furious 9’s Director’s cut is bursting with new content that will be available. exclusively in the home video version!

Fast & Furious 9 stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang, and also stars Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. The film is directed by Justin Lin, former director of the third, fourth, fifth and sixth installments of the saga. Based on the characters created by Gary Scott Thompson, the story is written by Justin Lin & Alfredo Botello and Daniel Casey. The screenplay is by Daniel Casey & Justin Lin. The film is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Clayton Townsend and Samantha Vincent.

Special contents of 4K UHD and Blu-Ray formats

Ducks

Fast & Furious 9 – Risk it all: The Fast Family invites you to join the gang, as they show you how Fast & Furious 9 pushes this epic franchise to even higher heights. This special content, over 46 minutes long, includes the return of some characters, new cast members, crazy stunts, big surprises and much more;

The Fast Family invites you to join the gang, as they show you how Fast & Furious 9 pushes this epic franchise to even higher heights. This special content, over 46 minutes long, includes the return of some characters, new cast members, crazy stunts, big surprises and much more; Virtually Fast: When it comes to stunts, it seems like every Fast & Furious movie surpasses the previous one. In this special, we examine how Justin Lin and his team go to great lengths to shoot as many real action scenes as possible, thus giving the film the authenticity that cannot be achieved with the use of special effects or CGI alone.

When it comes to stunts, it seems like every Fast & Furious movie surpasses the previous one. In this special, we examine how Justin Lin and his team go to great lengths to shoot as many real action scenes as possible, thus giving the film the authenticity that cannot be achieved with the use of special effects or CGI alone. Change priorities: We met many of these characters 20 years ago, when the first Fast & Furious came out in 2001. In those 20 years, not only have the characters grown and changed, but also the actors who play them. Art often mimics life, and we get a chance to see how true it is in Fast & Furious 9.

We met many of these characters 20 years ago, when the first Fast & Furious came out in 2001. In those 20 years, not only have the characters grown and changed, but also the actors who play them. Art often mimics life, and we get a chance to see how true it is in Fast & Furious 9. Justice for Han: Han is alive! Sung Kang and Justin Lin discuss the genesis of this beloved character’s return, while the cast reveals how important it is to have Kang back.

Han is alive! Sung Kang and Justin Lin discuss the genesis of this beloved character’s return, while the cast reveals how important it is to have Kang back. One day on set with Justin Lin: The director’s work in any production is enormous. The work of a director of a production like Fast & Furious 9 is immeasurable. Let’s spend a day with Justin Lin and see how challenging it is to tackle a production like this, when you’re the one everyone turns to to solve problems.

The director’s work in any production is enormous. The work of a director of a production like Fast & Furious 9 is immeasurable. Let’s spend a day with Justin Lin and see how challenging it is to tackle a production like this, when you’re the one everyone turns to to solve problems. John Cena: Big fan of big cars. John Cena is a true car expert, and no franchise treats cars like Fast & Furious. Watch John jump from car to car like in a candy store, with the gaze of a true fan in front of some of the most expensive and rare cars in the world.

John Cena is a true car expert, and no franchise treats cars like Fast & Furious. Watch John jump from car to car like in a candy store, with the gaze of a true fan in front of some of the most expensive and rare cars in the world. Commentary on the film with producer / co-writer / director Justin Lin

4K UHD technical information

Genre: Action

Discs: 2

Duration: 143 minutes approx.

Video: 2160p UHD DOLBY VISION / HDR10 + / HDR10 Widescreen 2.39: 1

Audio: English Dolby Atmos; Italian, French, Spanish Dolby Digital Plus 7.1

Subtitles: Italian, English n / u, Spanish, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, Norwegian, Portuguese, Swedish

Blu-Ray technical information

Genre: Action

Discs: 1

Duration: 143 minutes approx.

Video: 1080i / p High-Definition 2.39: 1

Audio: English Dolby Atmos; Italian, French, Spanish Dolby Digital Plus 7.1

Subtitles: Italian, English n / u, Spanish, Dutch, French, Portuguese

Special DVD content

Ducks

Commentary on the film with producer / co-writer / director Justin Lin

Technical information DVD

Genre: Action

Discs: 1

Duration: approx. 144 minutes

Video: 2.39: 1 anamorphic panoramic format

Audio: Italian, English, French Dolby Digital 5.1

Subtitles: Italian, English, French, Dutch