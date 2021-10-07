News

“Fast & Furious 9”, Justin Lin’s film with Vin Diesel at the Cinema Adriano in Florence

From Thursday 26 August to Wednesday 1 September 2021, at 21.30, “Fast & Furious 9” from Justin Lin, with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster and John Cena, back on schedule at Cinema Adriano in Florence (Via Romagnosi, 46).

The film is the ninth installment of the Fast and Furious action franchise. Set four years after the events previously narrated, we see Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) profoundly changed, who spends a peaceful and relaxed life away from danger and chases, together with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and her son Brian. But things are bound to change when his younger brother Jakob (John Cena), allied with Cipher (Charlize Theron), returns to the scene.. The hacker was arrested by Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell) and is about to be flown to prison, but she is freed from the hijacking carried out by Jakob himself and by Otto (Thue Ersted Rasmussen), determined to take over the Aries Project , a weapons program that, once reunified, allows you to control all the world’s computers and the most advanced systems. Apart from being a daring pilot, Jakob is a shrewd assassin and a thief who is plotting a worldwide conspiracy. Dom will once again reunite his team and will have to deal with his past, which has so far been left unfinished. Will he be able to stop his brother’s plans and secure the people he loves?

Monday 30 August 2021: reserved room.

For more information: www.cinemaadriano.it

