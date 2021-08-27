Fast & Furious 9, record takings in times of pandemic

If in Italy it has so far collected ‘only’ 3,248,949 euros, in the rest of the world Fast and Furious 9 has reached a record milestone. At least in the pandemic era. Thanks to the 700 million dollars collected worldwide, F & F9 it has become the highest grossing in Hollywood since Covid-19 turned our lives upside down.

The proceeds

To the 173 million dollars collected in the States, or just under the 180 collected at home by Black Widow, the Universal film added $ 527 million raked in the rest of the world. It was from the end of 2019, when Jumanji: The Next Level reached 800 million, which a US blockbuster did not go that far. Suffice it to say that in 2020, with the vast majority of cinemas closed and films postponed, leading the ranking was Bad Boys for Life, with $ 426,505,244. In 20 years of life, and with nine chapters available, the Fast and Furious franchise has grossed over $ 6.5 billion. Also for this reason Universal struggles to abandon it, with the last two chapters already in production. Fast and Furious 10 will be released on April 7, 2023, while the eleventh (and final?) Chapter could be seen in 2025.

Loading... Advertisements

What we know so far about “Fast and Furious 10”: release date, plot, cast

The Chinese boom

To tow the proceeds of Fast and Furious 9 it was mainly China, with over 200 million dollars collected. Because if Covid-19 exploded in Wuhan, Chinese theaters have long since reopened, with an extraordinarily rich box office. It is no coincidence that two Chinese films are in first and third place of the highest worldwide box office in 2021. Hi, Mom ahead of all, with 822,009,764 dollars, e Detective Chinatown 3, with $ 686 million collected. As for Hollywood, behind Vin Diesel & Co. we find Godzilla vs. Kong with $ 467,863,133, Black Widow with $ 370,154,454, At Quiet Place II with 296 million dollars e Cruella with 222 million.

Tyrese Gibson of “Fast and Furious” emergency surgery, the moving post with his daughter