Fast & Furious 9, Sung Kang hopes for the return of Gal Gadot: “We all want Gisele back!”

After seeing Helen Mirren and Vin Diesel in Venice, the public awaits the release on DVD and Blu-ray of the home video version of Fast & Furious 9. In the last chapter of the franchise we saw the return of Han (Sung Kang), and there are many at this point hoping to see again Gal Gadot in the role of Gisele.

After all, the release of Fast & Furious 10 has already been announced, and fans have already started making assumptions and preparing theories about what could happen in the next film. There are those who think, for example, that Gisele may still be alive, since we have never officially seen his body after his apparent death in Fast & Furious 6.

“I am a supporter of this theory” he told Sung Kang to Insider in a recent interview. “I think we all need to get Gisele back, in every sense of the word. I think the fans want it. We have to make it happen, one way or another.”

By presenting the Director’s Cut of Fast & Furious 9, director Justin Lin later confessed that he never expected to reenact Han, until he discovered the #JusticeForHan movement on the web.

The same will happen with Gal Gadot? Will we see Gisele again in the future of Fast & Furious? Let us know what you think in your comments.